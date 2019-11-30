'I get the most joy when we really shut teams down': Huskers shine on defense heading into NCAA Tournament

John Cook loves defense, so the players on the Nebraska volleyball team gave their coach a fun night during the final match of the regular season.

Nebraska had nine blocks and 52 digs in a 25-15, 25-16, 25-19 win against Maryland on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Maryland had just a .086 hitting percentage, including a negative hitting percentage in the opening set.

“I get the most joy when we really shut teams down and suffocate them, and I thought we did that tonight,” Cook said.

Nebraska’s defense had taken a bit of a hit in recent weeks. Minnesota rocked the Huskers pretty good for a few sets last week. Wisconsin hit .331 in a sweep against the Huskers.

“I think Wisconsin hurt our confidence a little bit because we couldn’t stop them when we needed to,” Cook said.

Nebraska’s once-dominant defense has dropped to No. 9 in the nation. But now the Huskers go into the postseason feeling like their defense can again be the reason they win. It was the first time in six matches Nebraska held its opponent under .100 hitting.