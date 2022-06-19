'I don’t think anybody is really surprised': Nebraska volleyball gets commit from No. 1 national recruit Skyler Pierce

Another year of high school recruiting for the Nebraska volleyball program has started off with a bang.

The Huskers this weekend received a commitment from outside hitter Skyler Pierce, the No. 1 prospect in the nation according to one recruiting service.

The 6-foot-2 Lenexa, Kansas, native committed just four days after college coaches were allowed to start making recruiting phone calls to the 2024 recruiting class.

Pierce attends Olathe Northwest, where she’ll be a junior this fall and also plays basketball.

She’s ranked No. 1 in the nation by Prep Dig. In the Prepvolleyball.com rankings, Pierce is ninth.

Her club program, Dynasty, has several top-30 recruits in the 2024 class and won a national championship last summer. Later this summer, Pierce has been selected to a tryout camp with the United States junior national team.

Nebraska’s five-time national championship program has had success recruiting most of the country. But this is another example of when the Huskers benefited from being located in a neighboring state to one of the top players in the country, just like was the case with current and past players from Iowa (Nancy Metcalf, Mikaela Foecke, Madi Kubik and Hayden Kubik).

Pierce’s family being about three hours away in the Kansas City area will allow them to frequently attend matches, which was important to her.

“I think one of the main reasons why I chose Nebraska was because it’s a great volleyball program,” Pierce said. “It has a great fan base and some great coaches and players who are the top players in the country, which I’m so excited to play and compete with. But most of all I chose them because I knew my family would be able to be involved with my volleyball journey.”

Pierce had been following Nebraska’s program closely since 2017. That’s when the NCAA Final Four was in Kansas City. That year in the semifinals, the Huskers beat No. 1 Penn State in five sets in one of the greatest matches in program history. Nebraska then beat Florida to win the title.

“I guess it all started back in 2017. I was at the national championship when it was here in Kansas City, and I watched Nebraska win it all,” Pierce said.

She was in sixth grade then, but the Huskers left a big impression on Pierce that week.

“Just seeing how hard they were working for each other, it wasn’t an individual game at all,” she said. “You just could just tell how much they wanted it for each other.”

Pierce has made three trips to Lincoln for one of the Husker volleyball camps. Last summer she attended Nebraska’s Dream Team camp, where she got to meet several of Nebraska’s players and commits from the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes.

Pierce was also considering USC, Stanford, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Illinois and Michigan.

She talked to the Nebraska coaches on Wednesday, the first day she was allowed to. Pierce let them know Nebraska was a strong contender, but that she would take a few days to talk with college coaches.

But she quickly made her decision, coming about 17 months before she can sign with the Huskers. And with all of the factors — the longtime connection and being close to home — not many of her family or friends were surprised when she told them her decision.

“I don’t think anybody is really surprised,” Pierce said. “I definitely think my family was rooting for Nebraska.”

Nebraska already has a strong recruiting class for the group of high school seniors. Husker commit Harper Murray is ranked No. 1 by Prepvolleyball.com, and three of the top four players in the 2023 recruit rankings are committed to Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.