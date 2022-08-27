Huskers sweep of Pepperdine also included "surreal moment" for Nicklin Hames and her little sister

The No. 1 ranked Nebraska volleyball team will be staying No. 1 for at least one more week after opening the season with three wins, each by sweep.

Nebraska finished the weekend with a 26-24, 25-19, 25-22 win against Pepperdine on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska had some rough stretches during each set, but stayed composed and was strong at the finish of each set.

Nebraska coach John Cook would have liked for the Huskers to play better against Pepperdine, but still got a good taste of the potential of the team on the first two days of the season.

“We know we’re (good) serve, block and defense,” Cook said. “We’ve just to be a better side out team, and part of that will be passing and setting. Because we got players that can kill the ball.”

Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 11 kills on Saturday, Lindsay Krause had nine and Whitney Lauenstein had eight.

Nebraska’s Kaitlyn Hord was chosen as the MVP of the Ameritas Players Challenge. Hord had six blocks on Saturday, including on match point Also making the all-tournament team from Nebraska were Lexi Rodriguez, Lauenstein and Kubik.

Nebraska made a lot of hitting and serving errors, but topped Pepperdine 38-28 in kills. Nebraska’s .120 hitting percentage was its lowest of the weekend. Nebraska had 10 serving errors. Nebraska's defense was strong again, holding Pepperdine to just a .009 hitting percentage.

After a strong start to the first set with a 6-1 lead, Nebraska had a stretch where it struggled with its serve and serve-receive, allowing Pepperdine to make a comeback and then earn a set point with a 24-23 lead.

But Nebraska rallied with a 3-0 run to end the set, winning 26-24. Lauenstein had one kill, and then Pepperdine had hitting errors on the final two points.

“I thought we weathered the storm and made a nice comeback in set one,” Cook said.

Nebraska had six serving errors in the set and no aces.

In the second set, Nebraska had a big finish to win 25-19 and take a 2-0 match lead. Lauenstein had four kills in the set.

In the third set, Pepperdine had a lead again, before Nebraska had another big stretch, winning nine of 11 rallies for a 17-14 lead

The match was a chance for sisters Nicklin Hames (Nebraska) and Kayleigh Hames (Pepperdine) to play against each other in college. Nicklin Hames served one ball at her sister early in the match, with Nebraska winning the point for an 8-3 lead in the first set.

Nicklin Hames had 12 digs, and Kayleigh Hames had seven digs.

When the Pepperdine lineup was introduced, the Nebraska fans cheered a little more than normal for Kayleigh Hames, and that caused Nicklin Hames to get emotional as she stood about 40 feet away from her sister.

“That’s when I kind of lost it emotionally, because this place is just so special to me, and for them to cheer for her like that, that was really cool,” Nicklin Hames said. “I don’t think I’ll ever forget that moment.”

The sisters who grew up in Maryville, Tennessee, with both parents as volleyball coaches spent a few moments together before warmups and took a photo together.

“It was just really cool to see her here in the Devaney Center, and for everyone to cheer for her like they did,” Nicklin Hames said. “It was a pretty surreal moment. And it being my last year it still brings tears to my eyes thinking about it.”

Their parents and about eight other family members were at the match.

“It’s her last year, too, so just for us to be able to have this moment we can always look back on it and it was a really cool experience for my family as well, they got to see both of us play at once,” Nicklin Hames said. “You don’t get a lot of that, because they’re in California and we’re here. So just to have us all together in one gym is pretty cool.”