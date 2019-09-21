A slow start quickly turned into another dominating win for the Nebraska volleyball team Saturday.
Right-side hitter Jazz Sweet led the Huskers with 11 kills on a .435 hitting percentage in the 25-17, 25-10, 25-15 win at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Nebraska defense held Wichita State to a .000 hitting percentage for the match, with the Shockers having 22 kills and 22 hitting errors on 95 attempts.
Nebraska had 38 kills and hit .283.
Nebraska finishes the nonconference season with an 8-1 record, and will open Big Ten Conference play on Friday at No. 19 Illinois.
Nebraska kept hitting out early in the first set, helping Wichita State take a 12-9 lead. But by winning 11 of the next 13 rallies Nebraska quickly regained control and a 20-14 lead. The Huskers had four blocks in the first set, and the Shockers none.
The second set started much better for the Huskers. Nebraska had kills on six of its first nine hitting attempts of the set with no hitting errors to take a 15-5 lead, and didn’t have a hitting error until its 10th attempt of the set.
With three blocks and 14 digs, the Nebraska defense held Wichita State to a negative .091 hitting percentage in the second set.