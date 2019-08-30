The Nebraska volleyball team always wants to be really good on defense, and that defense helped the Huskers to a four-set win against Creighton in the first match of the season on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
No. 2 Nebraska won the final two sets for a 25-19, 24-26, 25-17, 25-21 victory.
The Huskers' hitting was up-and-down — a good kill sometimes followed by a shot wide or into the net — but NU held No. 18 Creighton to a .067 hitting percentage. Nebraska hit .176.
Lexi Sun led Nebraska with 13 kills. Capri Davis added 10 kills and Lauren Stivrins had nine kills with a .500 hitting percentage. Setter Nicklin Hames had four ace serves.
The deciding fourth set was tied at 21 before Nebraska won the final four points of the match.
The first set was a streaky one — NU surged ahead when Megan Miller served a 5-0 run for a 12-5 lead. That run included three kills from Madi Kubik. Creighton served a 3-0 run to cut into the deficit, but then Hames served consecutive aces for a 21-13 lead.
With Nebraska leading 22-13, Nebraska subbed in Davis, one week after she had a great showing in the team scrimmage. She had two kills on four hitting attempts at the end of the set, including the kill on set point.
Nebraska wasn’t as good in the second set but was still in position to take it with a 24-23 lead. But Creighton won the final three rallies to win the set 26-24 and tie the match 1-1. Jaela Zimmerman had a kill and ace for the first two points, and Davis hit out on set point.
In the third set, Stivrins got going on the slide play, smashing down kills on that play at one point on three of four rallies to give Nebraska a 12-5 lead. The Huskers stayed in control the rest of the set to reclaim a 2-1 match lead.
Zimmerman, a Lincoln native and Malcolm graduate, had 12 kills for Creighton but also 13 hitting errors. Nebraska’s Hayley Densberger is also a graduate of the same Class C-1 high school. Densberger played as a serving sub for the Huskers.
Keeley Davis led the Bluejays with 13 kills.
Late in the third set, Nebraska freshman backup setter Nicole Drewnick played as a serving sub, quickly ending any thought of a redshirt. She graduated from an online high school and won’t turn 18 years old until next week.
Nebraska improved to 19-0 all-time against Creighton, one year after the Bluejays came as close as they ever have to beating NU, losing in five sets in Omaha.
In the first match of the Husker Invitational, No. 20 Baylor defeated UCLA 25-20, 25-16, 25-20.
Nebraska will play UCLA at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Check back for updates to this story and more photos.