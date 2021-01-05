Huskers ranked No. 5 in preseason volleyball poll that boasts six Big Ten teams

The Nebraska volleyball team will come out of the longest offseason in program history (about 13 months) as one of the highest-ranked teams in the nation.

Nebraska is ranked No. 5 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll released on Tuesday.

Wisconsin is ranked No. 1, followed by Texas, Stanford and Kentucky. After Nebraska, Baylor is No. 6 and Minnesota is No. 7.

When you include Penn State at No. 9, four of the top 10 teams are from the Big Ten Conference. Creighton is 15th.

The poll includes both teams that began their season in the fall and those that will play their first matches later this month. Teams in the Big 12, SEC, ACC and Sun Belt began their seasons in the fall, and are scheduled to resume the season this spring and be able to play in the NCAA Tournament. Texas had a 14-0 record during the fall. Nine of the top 25 teams have played matches this season.

In the final poll of 2019, Kentucky was 12th, but the Wildcats were rewarded for an 8-0 record during the fall and moved up to No. 4.