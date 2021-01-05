Huskers ranked No. 5 in preseason volleyball poll that boasts six Big Ten teams

The Nebraska volleyball team will come out of the longest offseason in program history (about 13 months) as one of the highest-ranked teams in the nation.
Nebraska is ranked No. 5 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll released on Tuesday.
Wisconsin is ranked No. 1, followed by Texas, Stanford and Kentucky. After Nebraska, Baylor is No. 6 and Minnesota is No. 7.
When you include Penn State at No. 9, four of the top 10 teams are from the Big Ten Conference. Creighton is 15th.
The poll includes both teams that began their season in the fall and those that will play their first matches later this month. Teams in the Big 12, SEC, ACC and Sun Belt began their seasons in the fall, and are scheduled to resume the season this spring and be able to play in the NCAA Tournament. Texas had a 14-0 record during the fall. Nine of the top 25 teams have played matches this season.
In the final poll of 2019, Kentucky was 12th, but the Wildcats were rewarded for an 8-0 record during the fall and moved up to No. 4.
Each of the Big Ten schools postponed the season to the spring semester due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nebraska will begin a scheduled 22-match regular season on Jan. 22 against Indiana. The NCAA Tournament will begin on April 8, with the championship match scheduled for April 24 in Omaha.
After taking a break for Christmas, Nebraska resumed practices for the season on Jan. 1.
While playing during a pandemic may add a little unpredictability to a sport often dominated by the same teams, Nebraska should be a contender to reach the NCAA Final Four.
Nebraska was also ranked No. 5 in the final poll for the 2019 season with a 28-5 record. The Huskers return every starter from that team and 11 players overall, including All-Americans Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun, and Madi Kubik, the Big Ten freshman of the year. The Huskers also should have a third-year starter at setter (Nicklin Hames) and a fourth-year starter at right-side hitter (Jazz Sweet).
Wisconsin will pose a challenge to the Huskers — and the rest of the nation. The Badgers return three All-Americans: middle blocker Dana Rettke, outside hitter Molly Haggerty and setter Sydney Hilley. Wisconsin gave Nebraska three of its five losses last season. Nebraska will play Wisconsin twice during the regular season. The Badgers are ranked No. 1 for the first time since 2016.
Stanford won the national championship last season but will be a younger team after graduating four All-Americans. The other Final Four teams last season were Wisconsin, Baylor and Minnesota.
Nebraska did get one first-place vote from the 62 coaches who vote in the poll. Each of the top five teams got at least one first-place vote, with Wisconsin getting 40 and Texas 17.
Hawaii won’t play this season after the Big West Conference canceled fall sports competition for the academic year, but for now, the coaches still voted Hawaii in the preseason poll at 21st.
The full poll
1. Wisconsin
2. Texas
3. Stanford
4. Kentucky
5. Nebraska
6. Baylor
7. Minnesota
8. Washington
9. Penn State
10. Utah
11. Florida
12. Louisville
13. Purdue
14. Notre Dame
15. Creighton
16. BYU
17. Missouri
18. Georgia Tech
19. Pittsburgh
20. Marquette
21. Hawaii
22. UCLA
23. San Diego
24. Michigan
25. Western Kentucky
