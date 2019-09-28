The Nebraska volleyball team overcame a seven-point first-set deficit en route to a sweep of Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday.
Behind 8-2 in the first set and later 17-10, the third-ranked Huskers mounted a comeback, going on a 12-1 run to take a 22-18 lead. Nebraska secured the set 25-21, and took the next two 25-17, 30-28 to cap off the sweep.
Lauren Stivrins was perfect on four kill attempts in the first set, while Madi Kubik and Jazz Sweet contributed three each.
Nebraska carried the momentum into the second set behind Stivrins again, who hit .400 with three aces. NU, who hit .200 in the first set, recovered in the second to hit .478.
In a streaky third set, Northwestern and Nebraska traded runs. Down 12-11, NU grabbed five straight points, capped by a Lexi Sun kill and Callie Schwarzenbach block. The Wildcats recovered, however, going on a 4-0 streak to tie it at 16.
Stivrins hit .615 for the match, followed by Sweet at a .526 mark. Sweet had a team-high 13 kills, while Sun and Stivrins finished with 11 and 10, respectively.
Nia Robinson led the Wildcats on hitting percentage at .500 with nine kills, while Temi Thomas-Ailara had a match-high 16 kills.
The Huskers (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten) came into Evanston fresh off a five-set victory over Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, in their Big Ten opener on Friday. Saturday's sweep marked the seventh straight sweep of Northwestern.
Nebraska continues its road trip against Rutgers in New Brunswick, New Jersey, on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
