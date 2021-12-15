Huskers, Panthers, Badgers and Cardinals: Breaking down the Final Four field

Chances are, you know the Huskers well. But here's a deeper look at Nebraska, and the three other teams converging on Columbus, Ohio, for the NCAA Final Four.
Nebraska
Record: 26-7 (15-4 Big Ten, 2nd place).
Coach: John Cook (22nd season, 630-91 at NU, 791-164 overall).
AVCA ranking/Tournament seed/RPI: 10/10/12.
NCAA Tournament: 40th appearance, 10 Final Fours, 5 national championships.
Hitting percentage: .225.
Opponent hitting percentage: .144.
About the Huskers
Nebraska has been a strong defensive team all season, and the Huskers showed in the NCAA regional final against Texas how dangerous they can be when Madi Kubik is getting help on the offensive side from freshmen Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst. A healthy Lauren Stivrins also has made a difference for a Husker team playing in its fifth Final Four in seven seasons. NU has dropped only one set in postseason play.
Key contributors
Madi Kubik, OH, 6-3, jr., 3.5 k/s, 2.1 d/s, 0.5 b/s.
Nicklin Hames, S, 5-10, sr., 10.7 a/s, 0.4 k/s, 3.4 d/s, 31 aces.
Lauren Stivrins, MB, 6-4, sr., 2.3 k/s, .339 hitting percentage, 1.1 b/s, 0.4 d/s.
Who to watch
Lexi Rodriguez. There's a reason why Texas avoided serving to the Husker freshman in the regional final. Rodriguez has been masterful in helping NU have maybe the nation's top defense. She has 498 digs, 146 more than the next closest Husker.
Pittsburgh
Record: 30-3 (15-3 ACC, 2nd place).
Coach: Dan Fisher (9th year, 227-57 at Pitt, 302-59 overall).
AVCA ranking/Tournament seed/RPI: 3/3/2.
NCAA Tournament: 17th appearance, 1 Final Four.
Hitting percentage: c.
Opponent hitting percentage: .187.
About the Panthers
Momentum has been building for Fisher's program, which is in the NCAA Tournament for a program-best sixth straight season. After reaching the Elite Eight the past two seasons, the Panthers finally broke through for their first Final Four. Like Wisconsin, Pitt is a veteran team, returning 98.1% of its kills output from last year, as well as all seven starters.
Key contributors
Leketor Member-Meneh, OH, 5-8, sr., 3.2 k/s, 2.3 d/s, 30 aces.
Chinaza Ndee, MB/RS, 5-11, sr., 3.1 k/s, .285 hitting, 0.8 b/s.
Kayla Lund, OH, 6-0, sr., 3.0 k/s, 2.3 d/s, 31 aces, 0.3 b/s.
Who to watch
Member-Meneh and Serena Gray. The two transfers have played big roles for the Panthers. Member-Meneh was an all-SEC performer at Missouri, and Gray was a two-time All-America middle blocker at Penn State. She has a team-best 131 blocks.
Louisville
Record: 32-0 (18-0 ACC, 1st place).
Coach: Dani Busboom Kelley (5th season, 115-29 at UL, 115-29 overall).
AVCA ranking/Tournament seed/RPI: 1/1/1.
NCAA Tournament: 30th appearance, 1 Final Four.
Hitting percentage: .300.
Opponent hitting percentage: .137.
About the Cardinals
The Cardinals are easily having their best season in program history. They turned heads when they defeated No. 6 Purdue, No. 8 Kentucky and No. 6 Nebraska in a nine-day stretch, and they have yet to lose. Louisville has five players with 190 kills or more, so the Cards, who rank fourth nationally in hitting, are very hard to defend. Running the offense is AVCA East Region player of the year Tori Dilfer.
Key contributors
Anna DeBeer, OH, 6-0, so., 3.2 k/s, .262 hitting, 2.5 d/s.
Anna Stevenson, MB, 6-2, sr., 2.8 k/s, .430 hitting, 1.3 b/s.
Tori Dilfer, S, 5-11, sr., 0.6 k/s, 28 aces, 1.8 d/s.
Who to watch
Aiko Jones. The 6-foot-2 junior doesn't have the firepower of DeBeer and Stevenson, but she's a very effective hitter in the front or back row. She's a bigger threat behind the service line. Her 37 aces rank first on the team.
Wisconsin
Record: 29-3 (17-3 Big Ten, 1st place).
Coach: Kelly Sheffield (9th season, 232-53 at UW, 505-165 overall).
AVCA ranking/Tournament seed/RPI: 4/4/4.
NCAA Tournament: 25th appearance, 5 Final Fours, 3 national runner-up finishes.
Hitting percentage: .296.
Opponent hitting percentage: .159.
About the Badgers
If you lean toward experience, then Wisconsin has a considerable edge on the other three teams in Columbus. Wisconsin is playing in the Final Four for a third straight season, and the roster features six super seniors, including All-Americans Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley, an elite setter. UW returned 82% of its kills production from last season, and then added Julia Orzol, who became the Big Ten freshman of the year.
Key contributors
Dana Rettke, MB, 6-8, sr., 3.5 k/s, .447 hitting, 1.4 b/s.
Julia Orzol, OH, 6-0, fr., 2.9 k/s, 2.1 d/s, 0.4 b/s.
Sydney Hilley, S, 6-0, sr., 12.0 a/s, 0.4 k/s, 2.6 d/s.
Who to watch
Rettke. The 6-foot-8 super senior is a force at the net. She ranks third nationally in hitting percentage and ranks first on the team in kills. She's the school record-holder in career blocks (730) and career points (2,295).
