Huskers, Panthers, Badgers and Cardinals: Breaking down the Final Four field

The Cardinals are easily having their best season in program history. They turned heads when they defeated No. 6 Purdue, No. 8 Kentucky and No. 6 Nebraska in a nine-day stretch, and they have yet to lose. Louisville has five players with 190 kills or more, so the Cards, who rank fourth nationally in hitting, are very hard to defend. Running the offense is AVCA East Region player of the year Tori Dilfer.