Huskers open beach volleyball season with sweep

The Nebraska beach volleyball team opened its season with a sweep of Park University on Friday at Hawks Championship Center.

The Huskers rolled to the 5-0 victory behind sweeps from their top three pairs. The No. 1 pairing of Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames won 21-5, 21-14, followed by Jazz Sweet and Lexi Sun (21-13, 21-7) at No. 2 and Madi Kubick and Kenzie Knuckles (21-, 21-9) at No. 3.

The Huskers' fourth and fifth pairs needed three sets to win their matches. Hayley Densberger and Callie Schwarzenbach won 21-19, 17-21, 15-11 in the fourth pairing.

Playing as the fifth pair, Nicole Drewnick and Riley Zuhn were extended in the first set before winning 28-26, then dropped the second 12-21. They completed the sweep by winning the third set 15-9.

Nebraska also won an exhibition match, with Emma Gabel and Fallon Stutheit prevailing 21-9, 21-10.

Nebraska host Park again at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

