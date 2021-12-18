Huskers' memorable big finish to 2021 falls a set short; 'That's what a national championship should be''

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wisconsin has its national championship in women’s volleyball.
That means the Huskers' big finish to the season came up one win short of another national championship.
The fourth-ranked Badgers won a great championship match in five sets, 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 on Saturday in front of a championship match-record crowd of 18,755 at Nationwide Arena.
The difference between winning and losing was the Badgers sprinting to a 7-0 lead in the fifth set. Nebraska battled back to cut the deficit to 14-12, giving it some hope.
National championship match point was like so many for the Huskers this season, with Nebraska’s defense digging the Badgers three times and getting a block touch before national player of the year Dana Rettke ended the match with a kill.
Nebraska has lost five-set matches in its last two championship appearances, also losing to Stanford in 2018 (also 15-12 in the fifth).
Wisconsin had been denied in three previous title match appearances over a span of 20 years. The Badgers will now hang a national championship banner at the UW Fieldhouse on the strength of a super-senior class that came back this fall determined to get that first title.
“They came back for a goal and a dream and had some adversity along the way and were rewarded,” Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said.
The Badgers (31-3) end the season on an 11-match winning streak.
Anna Smrek, the 6-foot-9 middle blocker from Canada, led the Badgers with 14 kills on .429 hitting. Jade Demps added 12 kills, and kept beating the Huskers for kills on back-row attacks. Rettke finished with 11 kills after Nebraska stopped her a lot early in the match. Rettke also had 10 blocks.
Tip your hat to the Badgers. They’ve won eight straight matches against Nebraska.
After losing the first set, the Badgers rallied by winning close sets in both the second and third sets.
“(Wisconsin has) got six super seniors out there,” said Nebraska coach John Cook, who countered with three freshman starters. “(Sydney Hilley and Rettke) have been playing together for five years. They’re a very experienced team. They’ve played together a lot and, obviously, they know how to win. It was a couple of points difference, and that might have been the difference is Rettke and Smrek and that team being a little more experienced than us.”
Nebraska’s serving wasn’t as strong over the second half of the match. The Badgers outblocked the Huskers 24-10, winning the duel with Nebraska’s back-row defense, which topped the Badgers in digs 93-79.
The Badgers hit .183 for the match, and Nebraska .141.
Nebraska’s season was just OK until a few weeks ago. During the last two weeks, the Huskers (26-8) beat the teams ranked second (Texas) and third (Pittsburgh) before losing to No. 4 Wisconsin.
Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 19 kills, Kayla Caffey had 15, Lindsay Krause had 12, Ally Batenhorst 11 and Lauren Stivrins 10.
After trailing 2-1, Nebraska extended the match by winning the fourth set 25-23, with Batenhorst getting the set-point kill after the Badgers rallied late.
“I think that this team did a good job of fighting and staying in it,” Stivrins said. “There were a lot of times where we could have so easily, I don't know, given up, but we didn't.”
In the deciding fifth set, the Badgers did what champions do, going on a 7-0 run that included racking up one more block and forcing Nebraska into a few more hitting errors.
With every loss there are moments that haunt a coach. That will be one for Cook.
“The way we were playing at the end, if we could have not got in the hole, I think we would have had a really good shot to win it,” Cook said.
Nebraska cut the fifth-set deficit to 9-5 when the Badgers made some errors, and then 10-6. The big point was when Nebraska got its deficit to 10-7, but then Kubik got blocked on a back-row attack. Then Grace Loberg pounded a kill through the block for 11-8 lead.
In a 3-hour, 14-minute match full of suspense, there was some more in the final three minutes. The Badgers thought they had won, but Cook won a review of a block touch that gave Kubik a kill.
After a lengthy review — and some grumbling from Badgers players and fans — the Nebraska players walked back on the court with smiles and a chance to keep playing.
“I think we knew there was a touch,” Hames said. “We just didn't know if the ref was going to see it. But we were talking, 'OK, we're going to keep going at it, keep believing. We're not going to quit right now no matter what the score is.'"
In hindsight, Cook said he would have started the fifth set in a different rotation.
“We wanted to get our best servers going starting with Nicklin; it gives us our four best servers really in a row,” Cook said. “We thought that could be the difference. And we just got stuck in that rotation.”
In the first set, Nebraska’s serving was strong enough that Wisconsin was having to send over free balls instead of swinging away for kills. And Nebraska was converting those free chances for kills at a high rate.
The set was full of several runs for both sides, before Nebraska got the closing kick it had to have to hold off the Badgers. Nebraska’s 3-0 run for a 23-18 lead included both a kill and block by Caffey.
In the second set, Nebraska led 13-7, before the Badgers put together a few runs that set up a tense finish to the set that no doubt had people watching back home in Nebraska standing in front of their TV.
On Nebraska’s first set point, Kubik had a serving error. That was the first of four set points for Nebraska that couldn’t be converted. The Badgers finally won the marathon first set 31-29 when Rettke got blocks for the final two points. Wisconsin had tied the match 1-1.
All five sets were decided by three points or fewer.
“That’s what a national championship should be,” Cook said. “And we had our chances. So did Wisconsin, they converted a couple more than we did.”
Nebraska’s serving had to be good to slow down the Badgers, and for stretches of the match, it was. Other times it wasn’t.
“We really stressed them early, and they stressed us a couple of times,” Cook said. “I thought it was just going back and forth serving. They might have passed a couple more good ones than we did to make the difference. Smrek is hard to stop when they pass it perfect to (Sydney) Hilley.”
