Huskers' memorable big finish to 2021 falls a set short; 'That's what a national championship should be''

In a 3-hour, 14-minute match full of suspense, there was some more in the final three minutes. The Badgers thought they had won, but Cook won a review of a block touch that gave Kubik a kill.

After a lengthy review — and some grumbling from Badgers players and fans — the Nebraska players walked back on the court with smiles and a chance to keep playing.

“I think we knew there was a touch,” Hames said. “We just didn't know if the ref was going to see it. But we were talking, 'OK, we're going to keep going at it, keep believing. We're not going to quit right now no matter what the score is.'"

In hindsight, Cook said he would have started the fifth set in a different rotation.

“We wanted to get our best servers going starting with Nicklin; it gives us our four best servers really in a row,” Cook said. “We thought that could be the difference. And we just got stuck in that rotation.”

In the first set, Nebraska’s serving was strong enough that Wisconsin was having to send over free balls instead of swinging away for kills. And Nebraska was converting those free chances for kills at a high rate.