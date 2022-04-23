Huskers 'honor our commitment' by playing in Grand Island, defeat Kansas in sold-out spring match

GRAND ISLAND — The people in Grand Island were scheduled to get the Nebraska volleyball team to their town in 2020, but the early days of the pandemic didn't allow that to happen.

But Husker volleyball didn’t forget.

So on Friday evening, the Huskers’ team bus rolled back into town, and on Saturday afternoon a sold-out crowd of 6,117 watched the team play its spring match against Kansas.

It was worth the wait. The fans got to see a team coming off an NCAA runner-up finish, and a team that in eight months hopes to be trying to win a national championship at the NCAA Final Four in Omaha.

The players took photos with fans for more than an hour after the match ended.

The fans also got the first look at a promising freshman from the area in Bekka Allick, who is a Waverly native.

Nebraska got better as the match went in a four-set win (26-24, 18-25, 25-16, 25-1) against the Jayhawks.

Nebraska coach John Cook was pleased the program could fulfill its previous commitment to play in Grand Island.

“We have a list of like 10 places that want us to come out,” Cook said. “We were supposed to come here before COVID, so when we said, ‘OK, we’re going to honor our commitment, they lost it.' They were like, ‘You guys are really coming back here?’ So ever since then, it’s just been awesome.”

The spring match continues to be a big deal. Cook will likely keep taking the Huskers on the road, but he’s warming up to the idea of the Huskers playing at least one match at Pinnacle Bank Arena in downtown Lincoln to see if the Huskers can sell out that 15,000-seat arena.

“(The Grand Island match) sold out so fast that a lot of people couldn’t get tickets so they had a lot of people complaining,” Cook said. “So it’s a good problem. At some point, we may have to play in Pinnacle Bank (Arena). Trev (Alberts) is pushing me to.”

Nebraska All-American outside hitter Madi Kubik enjoyed being back on the road for the annual exhibition game.

“I’ve never been to Grand Island,” Kubik said. “The people are like, ‘Hey, we love you’ for everyone. I feel like that’s really special and you don’t get that anywhere else in the country.”

Kubik led the Huskers with 20 kills with a nice .311 hitting percentage. Whitney Lauenstein also had a good match with 12 kills and eight blocks. Allick had six kills and five blocks.

Nebraska’s starters were Kubik and Lindsay Krause at outside hitter; Lauenstein at right-side hitter; Nicklin Hames at setter; Allick and Callie Schwarzenbach at middle blocker; and Lexi Rodriguez at libero.

Ally Batenhorst also played outside hitter, and Kennedi Orr briefly played setter.

All-American middle blocker Kayla Caffey didn’t play, watching the game from the NU bench in street clothes. Caffey’s status for the season still isn’t finalized. She decided soon after last season that she’d like to play a super-senior season for the Huskers. But she needed to get a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible because she’d be a rare seven-season college athlete.

There has been dialogue between the NCAA and Nebraska’s compliance department, but Caffey and the Nebraska Athletic Department still haven’t finalized if she’ll play in 2022.

Hames playing most of the match at setter was a small surprise. When she opted to return this season, she was open to playing a different position or passing the torch to Orr, a No. 1 national recruit who will be a sophomore.

Orr has been slowed some by a knee injury again this spring. But Cook has shown before he’ll play whoever gives the Huskers the best chance to win a national championship.

“She’s our best setter right now. That’s why,” said Cook of Hames playing setter. “I wanted us to be smooth. We messed around with lineups, and (a two-setter offense), and this is what we felt was best for this match.”

After losing the second set, Nebraska came back and played a lot better while winning the third set, hitting .256 for that set. Nebraska finished off the win thanks to a 6-0 run late in the fourth set.

“I thought this was one of the better spring matches we’ve had volleyball-wise that I can remember,” Cook said. “Kansas is really good. They got a nice team and a nice setter and they pass really well. I was worried if we were going to win.”

Anezka Szabo, who previously played for Nebraska, led Kansas with 12 kills on .455 hitting. Szabo had a great start to the match with seven kills on her first nine attempts.

Frost fanfare: Nebraska football coach Scott Frost attended the match and took photos with fans for more than an hour.

Frost has attended volleyball matches in the past and is friends with Cook.

Tausili Akana was also in the house. Akana, the brother of Husker volleyball player Keonilei Akana, is considered the No. 31 player in the country in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

