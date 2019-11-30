Huskers end volleyball regular season with sweep of Buckeyes

The Nebraska volleyball team won its final regular-season match against Ohio State on Saturday 25-15, 25-16, 25-19 at the Devaney Sports Center.

Nebraska finishes the Big Ten season with a 17-3 record, and will finish second or third in the league.

Nebraska had another good match on defense Saturday. Nebraska had nine blocks and held Ohio State to a .086 hitting percentage. Nebraska hit .242.

Lexi Sun had 12 kills. Callie Schwarzenbach had seven kills on 11 attempts for a .636 hitting percentage. Madi Kubik also had seven kills.

Lauren Stivrins had six blocks. Nicklin Hames and Kubik had 12 digs apiece.

Nebraska didn’t have a great start to the first set, and at one point had a negative hitting percentage. But the Huskers got on track with an 8-0 run for a 20-11 lead. Sun had five kills in that stretch.

Nebraska won 12 of the final 16 rallies of the set. Nebraska still ended up with a .226 hitting percentage while holding Ohio State to a negative hitting percentage.

Sun had six kills on eight attempts in the set with no errors for a .750 hitting percentage. Schwarzenbach had three kills on three attempts.