Huskers earn No. 10 seed for NCAA Tournament, will host Campbell on Friday

“If everything goes through you’ve got Kentucky who won the SEC, Washington who won the Pac-12, we finished second in the Big Ten and then you got Texas won the Big 12 all in one bracket,” Cook said. “That should be some interesting discussion right there.”

Nebraska earned a top-10 seed for the 21st time in the last 22 years.

Five Big Ten teams earned top-16 seeds: No. 4 Wisconsin, No. 6 Purdue, No. 9 Ohio State, No. 10 Nebraska and No. 12 Minnesota. Penn State, Illinois and Michigan also made the field.

Cook will be following closely to see how many Big Ten teams advance from each round.

“I’m really curious how this is going to play out, and how the Big Ten teams are going to do, because based on what I saw today the Big Ten is not getting much respect,” Cook said.

“I thought Big Ten would have had some higher seeds than we have,” Cook added. “But maybe there is a penalty when you beat up each other, which, I don’t know if that fair. Let’s get some of these other teams playing in this conference. But we’ll see. Maybe I’m wrong.”

Creighton is seeded 14th. In the first round, Creighton will play Ole Miss, which is led by second-year coach Kayla Banwarth, the former Nebraska player and assistant coach.