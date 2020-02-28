Huskers drop two beach volleyball matches in Texas
Huskers drop two beach volleyball matches in Texas

  • Updated
The Nebraska beach volleyball team suffered its first losses of the season Friday, falling first 4-1 to Texas A&M Kingsville, then 5-0 to No. 15 TCU, at the Horned Frogs Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas.

The team of Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles earned the Huskers' (3-2) only point of the day, defeating Kingsville's Shelby Williams and Kailey Estrada 21-14, 21-18 as the No. 3 pair in the first match.

The Huskers continue tournament play Saturday with two matches against Abilene Christian and a second one against TCU.

Nebraska volleyball logo 2019
