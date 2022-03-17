 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Huskers drop two beach matches to begin California road swing

  Updated
The Nebraska beach volleyball team dropped two matches Thursday in Northridge, California.

The Huskers dropped a 3-2 contest to Cal State Northridge before losing to Concordia (California) 4-1.

Against Cal State Northridge, the Huskers got three-set wins at Nos. 3 (Lexi Rodriguez and Bekka Allick) and 5 (Nicklin Hames and Whitney Lauenstein).

The Huskers will play two more matches Friday (Cal State Northridge and The Master's) before wrapping up their season Saturday.

