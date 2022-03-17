Huskers drop two beach matches to begin California road swing

The Nebraska beach volleyball team dropped two matches Thursday in Northridge, California.

The Huskers dropped a 3-2 contest to Cal State Northridge before losing to Concordia (California) 4-1.

Against Cal State Northridge, the Huskers got three-set wins at Nos. 3 (Lexi Rodriguez and Bekka Allick) and 5 (Nicklin Hames and Whitney Lauenstein).

The Huskers will play two more matches Friday (Cal State Northridge and The Master's) before wrapping up their season Saturday.

