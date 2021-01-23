Huskers dominate on defense in second volleyball sweep of Hoosiers

Lexi Sun led the Huskers again with 11 kills, and Madi Kubik had eight. Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins also dominated with seven kills on a .429 hitting percentage. On her first eight attempts of the match Stivrins had six kills. She also had six blocks.

Nebraska changed its starting lineup slightly from Friday’s first match of the season, with Callie Schwarzenbach starting at the middle blocker spot where Kayla Caffey played on Friday. Cook had planned going into the weekend that Caffey and Schwarzenbach would each start a match. Schwarzenbach led the Huskers with six blocks.

Riley Zuhn started at right-side hitter again. Zuhn had eight kills on .316 hitting and three blocks.

Nebraska’s depth has been upgraded this season, especially at middle blocker, defensive specialist and right-side hitter, and Cook wants that depth to give the Huskers an advantage.

“You can’t play just six players for the next 11 weeks (with back-to-back matches),” Cook said. “We’ve got to get some more people in. I got Hayley Densberger in tonight. … We’ve got to start working some players in to get comfortable because I think you’re going to need it when you’re playing the same team back-to-back. We got a lot of players who can help us so I want to start getting them in matches.”