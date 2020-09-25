Huskers' Cook, Big Ten volleyball coaches pushing for 22-game season; April Final Four in Omaha looking good

Currently, the team is allowed to work out eight hours per week (six in the weight room and two on the court) and that will bump up to 20 later in October. Cook has long been a proponent of a spring season anyway, and he said having assistants Tyler Hildebrand and Jaylin Reyes — both of whom have extensive experience in the men's game, where the season is played in the spring — has been helpful in figuring out how to train through this stretch away from competitive matches.

"Twenty-two matches would be very close to a full season minus a few (nonconference) matches, but we feel like that level of competition will prepare you for the NCAA Tournament," Cook said.

As for the tournament, which is being modified from 64 teams to 48, Cook said discussions are still ongoing about exactly how the bracket and travel will be structured, but there is likely to be more of a pod setup rather than the typical regional sites.

He also said Omaha remains interested in hosting the Final Four from April 23-25 and that he's heard the prospect of keeping the event in town is looking good from the NCAA's side, as well.

Originally, Cook was hoping to turn Omaha into "the amateur sports capital of the world," for several weeks during the late spring and into the summer.