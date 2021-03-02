‘Huskers, code red': Nebraska players hope postponed matches against Wisconsin get back on calendar

If Nebraska and Wisconsin are still able to play each other this regular season, it would be because both teams knew early in the week their scheduled opponent wouldn’t be able to play. Or it’s possible they could play at least one match during the middle of the week.

Ohio State and Penn State have made up a postponed series by playing midweek matches on two separate weeks.

Cook said he wouldn’t be opposed to trying to play a midweek match to try and play the Badgers at least once. But there are a lot of factors that go into making that happen, including travel and the availability of the arena. At some schools, multiple sports are currently using the same venue for events.

And the Badgers may not come back from its COVID pause until the final few weeks of the Big Ten season.

“I’m not going to take our team and be on the road for an entire week, I can tell you that,” Cook said. “That’s something that can be tough on our team.”

The Badgers beat Nebraska three times last season, and Nebraska was eager to try and end a five-match losing streak overall against Wisconsin.