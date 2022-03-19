 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Huskers close out beach volleyball season with two wins

The Nebraska beach volleyball team concluded its season with two wins in Irvine, California.

The Huskers beat St. John's River State College 5-0 and Irvine Valley College 3-2 to finish the spring at 8-12.

All five Husker pairs earned straight-set sweeps against St. John's River State College, including Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik at No. 1.

NU carried the momentum into its match against Irvine Valley. Knuckles and Kubik paired for a 21-18, 16-21, 15-13 win at the top spot. Bekka Allick and Lexi Rodriguez won 21-15, 19-21, 15-5 at No. 3, and Hayden Kubik and Lindsay Krause picked up a two-set win at No. 4.

Nebraska volleyball logo 2014
