Loyola Marymount vs. Nebraska, 9.14

Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (top left) celebrates with her teammates after the Huskers came from behind to defeat Loyola Marymount in the fourth set Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

The Nebraska volleyball team fought through a three-hour match of up-and-down play to beat Loyola Marymount on Saturday, giving the Huskers three wins in about 26 hours.

And now it’s all about the big match on Wednesday, when Nebraska (7-0) hosts No. 1 Stanford.

Nebraska beat Loyola Marymount 31-33, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25 at the Devaney Sports Center.

Lexi Sun led the Huskers in kills again with 23. She was named the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament MVP. Jazz Sweet added 14 kills on .387 hitting. Madi Kubik had eight kills and 15 digs. Lauren Stivrins had seven blocks.

Outside hitter Rose Booth led Loyola Marymount with 20 kills.

In the deciding fourth set, Loyola Marymount led 19-15. Then Nebraska started its comeback by winning three consecutive points, including a second lost point by the Lions for being out of rotation.

Nebraska won the final two points, starting with a kill by Stivrins on a slide play. On match point the Lions hit the ball out. There was a video review of the play, but the call was upheld giving Nebraska the victory.

In the first set Loyola Marymount led 20-17, but the marathon set was just getting going. Nebraska fought back and had a set point at 25-24, but then had a serving error. That happened a lot, with the teams combining for five serving errors at the finish of the set and 15 overall.

The Lions finally won on their seventh match point on a kill by Savannah Slattery.

In the second set, Loyola Marymount had another good start with leads of 4-0 and 9-6.

But Nebraska started playing better and then had a great finish. The Huskers had a modest 20-19 lead before finishing the set on a 5-0 run. That run included three consecutive kills by Sweet. Sun had eight of Nebraska’s 15 kills in the set.

In the third set Nebraska took control with a 7-0 run for a 16-9 lead. But then the end of the set got interesting again after Nebraska couldn’t convert its first four set points.

