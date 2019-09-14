The Nebraska volleyball team fought through a three-hour match of up-and-down play to beat Loyola Marymount on Saturday, giving the Huskers three wins in about 26 hours.
And now it’s all about the big match on Wednesday, when Nebraska (7-0) hosts No. 1 Stanford.
Nebraska beat Loyola Marymount 31-33, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25 at the Devaney Sports Center.
Lexi Sun led the Huskers in kills again with 23. She was named the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament MVP. Jazz Sweet added 14 kills on .387 hitting. Madi Kubik had eight kills and 15 digs. Lauren Stivrins had seven blocks.
Outside hitter Rose Booth led Loyola Marymount with 20 kills.
In the deciding fourth set, Loyola Marymount led 19-15. Then Nebraska started its comeback by winning three consecutive points, including a second lost point by the Lions for being out of rotation.
Nebraska won the final two points, starting with a kill by Stivrins on a slide play. On match point the Lions hit the ball out. There was a video review of the play, but the call was upheld giving Nebraska the victory.
In the first set Loyola Marymount led 20-17, but the marathon set was just getting going. Nebraska fought back and had a set point at 25-24, but then had a serving error. That happened a lot, with the teams combining for five serving errors at the finish of the set and 15 overall.
The Lions finally won on their seventh match point on a kill by Savannah Slattery.
In the second set, Loyola Marymount had another good start with leads of 4-0 and 9-6.
But Nebraska started playing better and then had a great finish. The Huskers had a modest 20-19 lead before finishing the set on a 5-0 run. That run included three consecutive kills by Sweet. Sun had eight of Nebraska’s 15 kills in the set.
In the third set Nebraska took control with a 7-0 run for a 16-9 lead. But then the end of the set got interesting again after Nebraska couldn’t convert its first four set points.
Loyola Marymount's Savannah Slattery (3) tries to place a shot past Nebraska’s Lexi Sun (11) and Callie Schwarzenbach (25) as Nicklin Hames looks on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska’s Jazz Sweet (12), Callie Schwarzenbach (25) and Madi Kubik (10) defend on a first-set shot by Loyola Marymount's Meredith Teague (21) on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. At top is Nebraska's Lexi Sun.
Nebraska’s Lexi Sun (11) digs out a first-set serve from Loyola Marymount on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska’s Callie Schwarzenbach goes up for a kill against Loyola Marymount's Rose Booth in the first set Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers won 3-1.
Nebraska’s Lexi Sun looks for a kill against Loyola Marymount in the first set on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska’s Lexi Sun attempts a kill in the first set against Loyola Marymount on Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska’s Lexi Sun (11) goes up against Loyola Marymount's Savannah Slattery in the second set Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska won in four sets.
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins blocks a shot by Loyola Marymount's Savannah Slatter (left) for a Husker point in the second set on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins rises for an attack as Kenzie Knuckles (2) looks on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (middle) celebrates a kill by teammate Madi Kubik (left) with Jazz Sweet in the second set against Loyola Marymount on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska’s Lexi Sun (middle) celebrates her kill with her teammates in the second set against Loyola Marymount on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (26) celebrates a point scored on a kill by teammate Lexi Sun (bottom) in the second set against Loyola Marymount on Saturday, at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (top left) celebrates with her teammates after the Huskers came from behind to defeat Loyola Marymount in the fourth set Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (left) celebrates her kill with teammate Megan Miller in the fourth set against Loyola Marymount on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska’s Callie Schwarzenbach (bottom) and Jazz Sweet (top) combine for a fourth-set block of a Loyola Marymount shot for a Huskers point on Saturday, at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska’s Nicklin Hames sets a shot in the fourth set on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska’s Kenzie Knuckles lifts a shot in the fourth set against Loyola Marymount on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska’s Jazz Sweet (12) and Nicklin Hames celebrate a point against Loyola Marymount Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Loyola Marymount assistant coach Natalie Morgan directs the Lions players in the second set against Nebraska Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska head coach John Cook directs the serve against Loyola Marymount Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.