Huskers beat Abilene Christian twice, fall to TCU in beach volleyball invite

The Nebraska beach volleyball team won two of its three matches on Saturday at the Horned Frogs Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas.

Nebraska downed Abilene Christian twice (5-0, 4-1) before falling to No. 15 TCU (4-1).

Lexi Sun and Jazz Sweet were victorious in all three matches Saturday, highlighted by a 17-21, 21-15, 15-8 victory over TCU's Jensyn Bledsoe and Trinity Cavanaugh in the No. 3 competition. Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames downed Abilene's No. 1 and No. 2 duos, as well.

The Huskers will next take on Wayne State at the Hawks Championship Center on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

