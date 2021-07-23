Husker volleyball will have another 'pretty epic' presence at the Tokyo Olympics

“Justine is such a great story,” Cook said. “Remember, we were the only school to offer her a scholarship, and here she is going to represent USA.”

Robinson only played one season at Nebraska after transferring from Tennessee. She had one of the great seasons in program history as the Big Ten player of the year in 2013.

When Robinson came to Nebraska, she thought her future after college may be as a professional beach volleyball player. But her time at Nebraska helped her improve her all-around skills and see the potential she could have to play pro volleyball indoors.

“When she came here her whole thing was she was going to go beach,” Cook said. “I had her talk with (U.S. coach Karch Kiraly) about going indoor, and she did. Now she’s made a lot of money, and she’s going to her second Olympics.”

Wong-Orantes says it’s special to be on a team with three other Huskers.

“I learned a lot in my years at Nebraska, and I think it’s opened a lot of doors for me,” Wong-Orantes said.

While three players being on the team being from Nebraska isn’t a huge emphasis among the U.S. players, Larson can imagine how much it means in Nebraska.