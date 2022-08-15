Husker volleyball to start season as nation's No. 1 team

The Nebraska volleyball team will start the season at No. 1.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association released its preseason poll on Monday afternoon, with the Huskers taking the top spot.

Nebraska was most recently ranked No. 1 early in the 2019 season. The last time the Huskers were ranked No. 1 to start a season was prior to the 2016 season.

The top five teams in the poll are Nebraska, Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville and Minnesota.

As expected — with defending national champion Wisconsin graduating three All-Americans and Nebraska and Texas each adding a few top players via transfers or freshmen — the voting at the top was close.

The Huskers collected 1,538 points in the poll, just 10 points ahead of Texas and 99 points ahead of Wisconsin. Nebraska got 24 of the 64 first-place votes. Texas had the most at 27. Wisconsin received 12 and Louisville had one.

Wisconsin beat Nebraska in the national championship match last season.

There are seven Big Ten teams ranked, including four in the top 10: Nebraska (first), Wisconsin (third), Minnesota (fifth), Ohio State (seventh), Purdue (13th), Illinois (17th) and Penn State (20th).

Creighton is 18th.

The full AVCA poll

1. Nebraska

2. Texas

3. Wisconsin

4. Louisville

5. Minnesota

6. Pittsburgh

7. Ohio State

8. Washington

9. Georgia Tech

10. BYU

11. Kentucky

12. UCLA

13. Purdue

14. Stanford

15. Florida

16. Baylor

17. Illinois

18. Creighton

19. Oregon

20. Penn State

21. Western Kentucky

22. Utah

23. Kansas

24. USC