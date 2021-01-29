Husker volleyball team's home-opening series against Northwestern postponed

The Nebraska volleyball team's home-opening series scheduled for this weekend against Northwestern was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Northwestern program.

Nebraska announced the postponement in a Friday afternoon news release, roughly one hour before the scheduled 6 p.m. start at the Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers planned to play the Wildcats on Friday and Saturday night.

The release said the postponement was "mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants, and the institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options."

"We are disappointed for our fans that we won't be able to play this weekend, but the health and safety of everyone in the Northwestern volleyball program is what's most important, and we wish them all the best," Nebraska coach John Cook said in the release.

The Northwestern volleyball team arrived in Lincoln on Thursday evening. Both teams had their day of the match COVID-19 testing at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday. About three hours before the match there was a confirmed positive result within the Northwestern program.

The match was postponed before the teams had taken the court for warmups.