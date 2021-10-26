Husker volleyball team looks to reverse a rare — a very rare — trend when the No. 3 Badgers visit

Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley and the Wisconsin volleyball team have what only three college programs in 46 years have — a five-match winning streak in a series against Nebraska.

Only four times has an opponent won five consecutive matches against Nebraska, a program with remarkably consistent excellence. Under three coaches in four decades, Nebraska has won 84% of its matches and five national championships.

In the 1970s, when Nebraska’s program was just starting, Missouri State won nine straight against the Huskers. Texas has two different five-match winning streaks against the Huskers, including from 2010-15.

On Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center, Nebraska will try to end its losing streak against the Badgers in another top-10 showdown between the programs — No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 6 Nebraska — in an 8 p.m. contest on Big Ten Network.

Nebraska’s two matches against Wisconsin in the next five weeks will be key in determining the Big Ten champion. The Badgers and Huskers also will play during the final weekend of the regular season.

Nebraska leads the Big Ten standings at 10-0 and is one match ahead of the Badgers. And it’s already looking like a two-team race for the conference title, with every other team having at least three league losses.