Husker volleyball team about to begin practice, but Cook says playing in spring may be better option

Several conferences that have automatic qualifier spots in the NCAA Tournament have already announced they’re moving volleyball to the spring.

The NCAA Final Four is scheduled for Dec. 17-19 in Omaha, and Nebraska has a veteran team led by All-Americans Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun that’s capable of being there.

If Cook had a vote, or was asked by Nebraska’s administrators for his input, he says he’d move volleyball to the spring for this season.

“I’d move to the spring and let football play in the fall so they’re the only sport going and bubble those guys up (as much as possible) and move everybody else to the spring,” Cook said.

“It gives us the best chance to get through a whole season, and it gives us more time to figure things out. You know we’ve been back here for eight weeks and (most) Creighton athletes still aren’t even back yet. I think they come in the first day of school. So you have such a wide disparity, and it would give everybody a chance in the fall to get their athletes properly prepared. These guys haven’t done anything officially with volleyball since March.”

Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield also said in an interview last week with the Wisconsin State Journal that he prefers for the season to move to the spring.