Husker volleyball signs another No. 1 recruit in Hayden Kubik — and another top-five class

Cook says: "We've recruited Hayden for a very long time, due to the fact that she is Madi's sister as well as one of the best players in this recruiting class. Being rated one of the top six-rotation outside hitters in this class, we made her our first phone call back on June 15, 2020 to make sure she knew we wanted her to be a Husker."

Bekka Allick, 6-3, middle blocker, Waverly

Of note: She played her first two seasons of high school at Lincoln North Star, before moving to Waverly and playing two years for the Vikings. She owns the Waverly school record for kills in a match with 37. This season she was selected as first-team high school All-American. This fall she played for the U.S. junior national team that earned a bronze medal at the FIVB U18 World Championships. She also played for Volleyball Club Nebraska and won a club national championship.

Cook says: “Being at the top of her position and one of the top recruits overall in this class, Bekka provides us some much-needed depth at the middle blocker position, and we expect her to make a big impact on our team from the day she steps on campus."

Maisie Boesiger, 5-6, defensive specialist, Norris