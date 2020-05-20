Husker volleyball season ticket renewals delayed until home schedule picture clears

"We need to know the number of home games and things like that when it comes to pricing," Klassy said, noting that as the primary reason rather than any uncertainty about when fans might be allowed back at sporting events.

He did also note, "We are going through the process of what it's going to look like when fans come back into our facilities."

Nebraska volleyball, of course, is one of the toughest tickets in the state. The Huskers have sold out 270 straight matches dating back to 2001 and have led the nation in attendance in each of the seven seasons since they moved into the cavernous Devaney Center. Last year, NU averaged 8,186 in 19 matches and set the school record for single-game attendance at 8,632 on Sept. 18 against Stanford, which, at the time, ranked No. 2 in the country behind only the Huskers.

"This is a very rabid, great fan base and they're looking for information and we just wanted to let them know that, 'Hey, we're here for you, but until we have further clarification of what our schedule's going to look like, we won't be sending out renewals,'" Klassy said.

Unlike volleyball, season ticket renewal forms for football went out in March. Klassy didn't have the exact renewal figure immediately available but it's expected to be a typical, robust number well above 90 percent.

