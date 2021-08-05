Husker volleyball players Stivrins, Hames tap into NIL potential with popular youth volleyball camp

“The fact that they can share stuff on social media is a game-changer because they’re the ones with all of the followers,” said Griffin, who owns and operates Volleyball Club Nebraska. “They each have (at least 25,000) followers on Instagram.”

About half of the campers are regulars at VCN. But campers also came from Colorado, Kansas and western Nebraska.

“As soon as Lauren and Nicklin tweeted it then there is a whole community of volleyball people out there that follow them, and obviously love watching them play,” Griffin said.

The first session Thursday was for elementary students, and the second session for middle school and high school players.

The 160 players on Thursday evening were split up, with Hames teaching setting and defense and Stivrins hitting and blocking. They’d lead a demonstration, and then the players would spread out on 12 courts. About 20 other coaches worked the camp.

Hames and Stivrins moved from group to group. Stivrins — the fierce slide-hitting attacker the kids know from TV — would ask a young player their name, and then give them some advice.