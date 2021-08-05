Husker volleyball players Stivrins, Hames tap into NIL potential with popular youth volleyball camp

College student-athletes can now be paid for making appearances and endorsing products, and part of what will drive success is engagement.
On your social media accounts, how many potential customers will see you promoting a product? How many shirts can you sell? How many people come to your event?
It’s safe to say that potential customers (youth volleyball players and their families) were engaged with the chance to attend a volleyball camp headlined by Nebraska volleyball players Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames.
A camp led by the All-American players and fan favorites sold out in less than 24 hours this week. That’s some strong engagement.
“(Camp organizer Maggie Griffin) said people couldn’t get into the first camp and they really, really wanted to, so if we wanted to we could do another day,” Hames said.
So Stivrins and Hames added another session to the camp. The first two sessions were on Thursday at the Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln. They’ll be another session Friday afternoon.
Over two days, approximately 360 players will attend the two-hour camp for $40 apiece. Griffin didn’t indicate what percentage of the profit would go to Stivrins and Hames.
Nebraska players work at volleyball camps each summer, but now they can be the main draw.
“The fact that they can share stuff on social media is a game-changer because they’re the ones with all of the followers,” said Griffin, who owns and operates Volleyball Club Nebraska. “They each have (at least 25,000) followers on Instagram.”
About half of the campers are regulars at VCN. But campers also came from Colorado, Kansas and western Nebraska.
“As soon as Lauren and Nicklin tweeted it then there is a whole community of volleyball people out there that follow them, and obviously love watching them play,” Griffin said.
The first session Thursday was for elementary students, and the second session for middle school and high school players.
The 160 players on Thursday evening were split up, with Hames teaching setting and defense and Stivrins hitting and blocking. They’d lead a demonstration, and then the players would spread out on 12 courts. About 20 other coaches worked the camp.
Hames and Stivrins moved from group to group. Stivrins — the fierce slide-hitting attacker the kids know from TV — would ask a young player their name, and then give them some advice.
We’re only about one month into name, image and likeness era of college sports. Both the athletes and business are still figuring out how this will work, and if it’s good business or just a way to help your favorite team.
A limited number of college athletes are going to have a nationwide appeal to sponsors. But for athletes like Nebraska volleyball players, camps like this may hold some of the best potential to earn money. Also, after Nebraska’s national championship seasons in 2015 and 2017, a few businesses and sport shows hosted paid autograph signings with Husker volleyball players. In the past, only seniors could participate, but now all of the players on the team could profit from a championship season.
For a few days of work, Hames and Stivrins made some money, and youth volleyball players got to spend some time with a couple of their favorite Huskers.
“I think the local stuff is the coolest part about (NIL),” Hames said. “We’ve had so much support from them and now we get to give back to their businesses and be able to interact with them on a different level.”
During the first month of NIL Hames has endorsed Muchachos, a restaurant in downtown Lincoln that specializes in smoked meats. She also has a few other projects in the works. And Hames and Stivrins also started a podcast that they’ll try and get sponsors for.
Hames says the start of NIL has been good.
“I’ve worked with a couple of local places, which has been really fun,” she said. “But also me and Lauren got to start a podcast, and that’s been awesome. It’s been exciting, but definitely stressful a little bit.”
Griffin reached out to Hames and Stivrins about doing a camp.
“Nebraska is obviously a huge support system for us and it’s an awesome opportunity for us to share our knowledge with the younger generation, and maybe the next Nebraska volleyball players,” Hames said.
Griffin handled most of the logistics of the camp, like registration and hiring more coaches. Hames and Stivrins were the only Husker players that worked the camp.
At the end of the camp, Hames and Stivrins did a Q&A session and took photos with the campers.
“Of course the first question Lauren got was, ‘Are you coming back next year?'” Griffin said.
