Husker volleyball player Zuhn out with injury; two others to miss Iowa match due to contact tracing
Husker volleyball player Zuhn out with injury; two others to miss Iowa match due to contact tracing

Nebraska vs. Maryland, 2.5

Nebraska’s Riley Zuhn (16) and Callie Schwarzenbach in action in the fourth set against Maryland on Feb. 5 at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska sophomore right-side hitter Riley Zuhn has suffered a foot injury that is expected to keep her out for the rest of the season.

Zuhn has started most of the matches this season, with Jazz Sweet also playing for the Huskers this season.

That means Sweet, a senior and three-year starter, will start Saturday’s match against Iowa.

Two other Huskers, defensive specialists Hayley Densberger and Emma Gabel, will miss Saturday’s match for COVID-19 contact-tracing reasons.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

