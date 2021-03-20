Husker volleyball player Zuhn out with injury; two others to miss Iowa match due to contact tracing

Nebraska sophomore right-side hitter Riley Zuhn has suffered a foot injury that is expected to keep her out for the rest of the season.

Zuhn has started most of the matches this season, with Jazz Sweet also playing for the Huskers this season.

That means Sweet, a senior and three-year starter, will start Saturday’s match against Iowa.

Two other Huskers, defensive specialists Hayley Densberger and Emma Gabel, will miss Saturday’s match for COVID-19 contact-tracing reasons.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.