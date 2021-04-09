Husker volleyball notes: With a few wins Hames sisters would face off in NCAA Tournament

This season’s one-site NCAA volleyball tournament worked out well for the parents of Nebraska’s Nicklin Hames.

Nicklin and her sister, Kayleigh, are each playing in the tournament. Hames is in her third season as the Huskers’ starting setter, while Kayleigh is a sophomore defensive specialist for Pepperdine.

In a normal season, the first round would be played at 16 sites and Jason and Christine Hames would have to make a choice of where they would go or split up. Now they’ll head to Omaha and be able to watch both daughters play in the same spot.

And Nebraska and Pepperdine are in the same region and could face off in the third round. No. 20 Pepperdine plays UMBC in the first round Wednesday. With a win, Pepperdine would play No. 11 Baylor in the next round.

No. 4 Nebraska plays its first match at 2:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Texas State-Utah Valley.

Next Thursday, Kayleigh and Nicklin could be playing at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the same convention center at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Nicklin Hames was excited when the bracket came out and Pepperdine was in the same part of the bracket.