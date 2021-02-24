Husker volleyball notes: When Nebraska plays on BTN viewers watch in chart-topping numbers

“After every kill, or even if they don’t get a kill, they will turn back and say, ‘That’s a great pass; do it again,’” Knuckles said. “And if it’s not a great pass we’re the first ones to say, ‘We’ll get you the next pass for the next kill.’ There is an appreciation on both sides.”

Badgers on a streak: Stanford and Wisconsin are the two programs that have been the toughest for Nebraska to beat in recent years.

Wisconsin swept Nebraska three times last season, including in the NCAA Elite Eight, and has won five straight overall against the Huskers.

This season the Badgers have a 10-0 record while only losing two sets. Wisconsin is again led by 6-foot-8 middle blocker Dana Rettke, who has already played with the United States national team.

“Wisconsin is playing at a really high level right now,” Cook said. “Their numbers are great, and they’re dominating everybody they’ve played statistically. It will be a great test for us, and we’ll see where we’re at. This is what we’ve been working on is trying to be a better team from last year.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.