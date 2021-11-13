Husker volleyball notes: The middle blocker position could look different next year; Kubik sisters 'so excited' to team up

Some of the athletes at Nebraska who have had the most NIL opportunities are volleyball players because they’re some of Nebraska’s most successful and recognizable athletes.

In the first volleyball season since NIL began, Husker assistant coach Jaylen Reyes doesn’t think it’s been a major distraction for the team.

Many of the opportunities will come in the offseason, like camps and appearances. During the season, the athletes are busy with practices and travel, and don’t have as much time for NIL.

And the coaches have tried to keep the focus on the team when the players are together.

“I don’t typically talk to them about (NIL)," Reyes said during an appearance on the Nebraska volleyball radio show. “So for us, we have a team rule that they’re not allowed to talk about NIL stuff in Devaney. Just so when they come to practice or come to matches, that’s not an issue. It’s funny, we’ll even ask the girls questions about (NIL) and they’ll joke around and say, ‘Jaylen, no NIL conversations in Devaney.’ I could see it being a problem for some people, but speaking on our team specifically, we have no distractions with NIL stuff.”