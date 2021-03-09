Husker volleyball notes: The addition of Kayla Caffey is helping Nebraska crank up the heat at middle blocker

And Caffey has had success despite being undersized for a Big Ten middle blocker at 6-foot.

Cook says Caffey works hard and spends time watching video.

“She’s doing everything you have to do to become a great blocker,” he said. “That’s a tough skill. You guys have heard me talk about that before. Sometimes you think it’s the biggest, tallest players are the best blockers. She’s smaller, so technically she has to be really good. I think she’s really embraced that and focused on technically and fundamentally doing a good job.”

Buckeyes tied for Big Ten lead: Nebraska plays No. 11 Ohio State twice this weekend. The Buckeyes are the surprise team of the Big Ten with a 12-0 record, including two wins against Penn State.

Last year Ohio State finished eighth in the league with an 8-12 record, and coach Geoff Carlston was fired at the end of the season.

“12-0 in the Big Ten is going to get a lot of people’s attention,” Cook said. “They’ve got a new coach (Jen Flynn Oldenburg) who has done a great job with them. They return all of their players and they added a great freshman (right-side hitter Emily Londot). They’re loaded and got firepower and a setter that’s very active, so we got to deal with that.