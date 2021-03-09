Husker volleyball notes: The addition of Kayla Caffey is helping Nebraska crank up the heat at middle blocker

One of the offseason projects for the Nebraska volleyball team was to get more offensive production out of the middle blocker position. So far, that’s happened.
“We had time to work on it, and it’s paid off,” said Nebraska coach John Cook.
Nebraska’s starter middle blockers, Lauren Stivrins and Kayla Caffey, are combining to average 5.5 kills per set. That’s up from last year when Callie Schwarzenbach and Stivrins combined to average 3.84 kills per set — a difference that can help decide some close sets.
Last Saturday, the No. 4-ranked Huskers won two such sets in a sweep against Illinois to improve to 9-1. In that match, Stivrins and Caffey combined for 19 kills with a .600 hitting percentage.
When Stivrins and Caffey get set, they’re two of the best in the nation at putting a ball away for a kill.
Stivrins ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten in hitting percentage at .490, and Caffey is fifth (.411).
Cook is pleased with how the middles have hit so far this season.
“We made a big emphasis on it, and they’re putting up good numbers and getting a lot of attempts, which is great,” Cook said. “It makes us harder to defend. Our outsides should probably be better because of that.”
Why was the middle blocker spot a big emphasis?
“In the big matches last year we didn’t set much middle, and we didn’t have much of a threat,” Cook said. “We know to beat good teams you got to have a balanced attack and your middles have got to create stress.”
During Nebraska’s 3-0, season-ending loss against Wisconsin last season, Nebraska’s middles combined for just five kills with a .050 hitting percentage, even though Cook felt like Nebraska was the better serving and passing team during that match.
Cook says Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames deserves credit for the success of Nebraska’s middles.
“(Setters) have to be able to put up a ball that the hitters can hit and move and hit around the block,” Cook said. “That’s where (Hames) has improved. She’s much more consistent putting up balls that they can do something with.”
When Caffey joined the Huskers via transfer from Missouri, her hitting prowess was well-known, but Cook said Caffey needed some work as a blocker. Now she’s solid at that, too, and ranks fourth in the Big Ten in blocking (1.31 per set).
“She’s really, really improved,” Cook said. “(Caffey) understand our system and how we’re trying to play and how our block and defense is. We’ve seen a lot of improvement in practice, and it’s transferring into matches now. It’s pretty cool to see.”
And Caffey has had success despite being undersized for a Big Ten middle blocker at 6-foot.
Cook says Caffey works hard and spends time watching video.
“She’s doing everything you have to do to become a great blocker,” he said. “That’s a tough skill. You guys have heard me talk about that before. Sometimes you think it’s the biggest, tallest players are the best blockers. She’s smaller, so technically she has to be really good. I think she’s really embraced that and focused on technically and fundamentally doing a good job.”
Buckeyes tied for Big Ten lead: Nebraska plays No. 11 Ohio State twice this weekend. The Buckeyes are the surprise team of the Big Ten with a 12-0 record, including two wins against Penn State.
Last year Ohio State finished eighth in the league with an 8-12 record, and coach Geoff Carlston was fired at the end of the season.
“12-0 in the Big Ten is going to get a lot of people’s attention,” Cook said. “They’ve got a new coach (Jen Flynn Oldenburg) who has done a great job with them. They return all of their players and they added a great freshman (right-side hitter Emily Londot). They’re loaded and got firepower and a setter that’s very active, so we got to deal with that.
“You got to remember they beat Wisconsin at the end of last year, so this is not a fluke team or a Cinderella team. It’s a team that’s older and they’ve got good players.”
Badgers back: No. 1 Wisconsin resumed practice on Monday after all team activities were paused for about 10 days due to positive COVID-19 cases with the team. The Badgers plan to play Northwestern this weekend, although not all of the players may be cleared to play.
