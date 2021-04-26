Husker volleyball notes: Sweet, Densberger won't use extra season; Huskers finish sixth in final poll

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Huskers in the final poll: Nebraska is ranked No. 6 in the final AVCA coaches’ poll of the season.

National champion Kentucky is No. 1, followed by Texas, Wisconsin, Washington, Florida and Nebraska.

Nebraska finished the season with a 16-3 record after losing against Texas in the NCAA Elite Eight last week. Each of the Huskers' losses came against teams that finished in the top 10 — Texas, Minnesota and Ohio State.

Nebraska remains a model for being consistently good in the sport. Nebraska has been ranked in the top eight of the final poll for nine straight years. And the Huskers' streak of nine consecutive NCAA regional finals appearances is the longest such streak in the country.

Pittsburgh, which includes Platteview graduate Sabrina Starks, made a big jump in the poll from 19th to eighth after reaching the Elite Eight for the first time.

Future Huskers win club titles: Future Nebraska players Bekka Allick and Krause each played on teams that won championships at the USA volleyball national championship, which is the top tournament in club volleyball, last weekend in Columbus, Ohio.