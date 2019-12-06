Husker volleyball notes: Stivrins slides back into groove; busy tourney for Stivrins family; Kubik flawless in NCAA debut

The outside hitter had 11 kills, tying Stivrins for the team lead, on 16 swings and no errors. Kubik hit a career-high .688.

"I feel like there's a different energy in the gym, maybe a little bit more sense of urgency," said Kubik, who was named Big Ten freshman of the week earlier in the week. "Devaney was loud and it was fun."

Convincing start: The Huskers' struggles in first-round matches in recent years didn't show this time. The Huskers put away the Cardinals in 1 hour, 19 minutes, held them to a .010 hitting clip and had 17 blocks to go with a strong offensive effort.

"We have some new players that haven't played in the NCAA Tournament, so just getting through this and knowing that we can play well and we're going to have to play well tomorrow night," Nebraska coach John Cook said. "I just think getting this one out of the way, and doing it pretty convincingly, is good. You want to get out, get on to the next match."

Nebraska is 20-0 in first-round NCAA matches under Cook, who is now tied with retired coach Mick Haley for third place all-time in NCAA Tournament wins with 81.

High school reunion, Part II: For the second straight match, Nebraska freshman Kenzie Knuckles saw a familiar face on the other side of the net.