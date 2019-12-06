Husker volleyball notes: Stivrins slides back into groove; busy tourney for Stivrins family; Kubik flawless in NCAA debut

Lauren Stivrins has played in two national championship matches.
Friday's first-round NCAA Tournament match against Ball State at the Devaney Sports Center marked postseason match No. 13 for the Husker junior middle.
Stivrins put her veteran presence on display in Nebraska's sweep (25-13, 25-18, 25-10) of the Cardinals. She finished with 11 kills on 15 swings.
No, nerves are not an issue at this stage for the All-Big Ten player.
"The further we go in the tournament, the more pressure's applied, but I'm not as much nervous as I am excited," Stivrins said. "It's the most fun time of the year. You never know if it's going to be your last match, so you got to make it count."
Stivrins had four kills in the opening set and five more in the second. She credited the work with sophomore setter Nicklin Hames during the week, working on tempos.
"I feel like I've been kind of lacking recently," said Stivrins, who also had a match-high five blocks. "Nicklin and my connection hasn't been great as it usually is, so it's nice to get back on track, especially during the tournament.
"I think it worked all right."
Hames said she and Stivrins were clicking Friday, and it led to some monster slide kills from No. 26.
"When she just takes over the match and dominates, she can really do that and it's a pretty thing to see," Hames said.
In two places: This was a big week for the Stivrins family. Lauren was playing with the Huskers on Friday night, while younger sister Amber was playing with Louisville in the Cardinals' second-round match at Western Kentucky.
Stivrins' mother and grandmother were in Bowling Green to watch Amber, a freshman. Dad and brother were in Lincoln.
"This has been the first year that she hasn't been able to come up (to watch), so it's been a really long season, but she and I are super, super close and I'm proud of the things that she's been doing," Lauren Stivrins said.
Can Amber hit as hard as big sis?
"She's young. She's got really good passing and ball control. I don't."
Louisville, by the way, upset Western Kentucky, the No. 15 seed, in five sets to move to the Sweet 16.
Nice NCAA debut for a freshman: When it comes to the box score, Husker freshman Madi Kubik had a perfect first NCAA Tournament match.
The outside hitter had 11 kills, tying Stivrins for the team lead, on 16 swings and no errors. Kubik hit a career-high .688.
"I feel like there's a different energy in the gym, maybe a little bit more sense of urgency," said Kubik, who was named Big Ten freshman of the week earlier in the week. "Devaney was loud and it was fun."
Convincing start: The Huskers' struggles in first-round matches in recent years didn't show this time. The Huskers put away the Cardinals in 1 hour, 19 minutes, held them to a .010 hitting clip and had 17 blocks to go with a strong offensive effort.
"We have some new players that haven't played in the NCAA Tournament, so just getting through this and knowing that we can play well and we're going to have to play well tomorrow night," Nebraska coach John Cook said. "I just think getting this one out of the way, and doing it pretty convincingly, is good. You want to get out, get on to the next match."
Nebraska is 20-0 in first-round NCAA matches under Cook, who is now tied with retired coach Mick Haley for third place all-time in NCAA Tournament wins with 81.
High school reunion, Part II: For the second straight match, Nebraska freshman Kenzie Knuckles saw a familiar face on the other side of the net.
Kate Avila, a senior defensive specialist for Ball State, and Knuckles attended the same high school, Yorktown, in Indiana. Avila was a high school senior when Knuckles was a freshman.
Knuckles saw classmate and Ohio State freshman defensive specialist Kylie Murr in the Huskers' win against the Buckeyes last Saturday. Knuckles and Murr helped lead Yorktown to state titles in 2016 and 2018.
"I just remember her having a lot of talent right off the bat coming in as a freshman and she helped us get to the state tournament that year," Avila said.
