Husker volleyball notes: Stivrins sisters each playing lead roles for NCAA Division I volleyball teams

Lauren Stivrins was still able to make improvements in some of Nebraska’s athletic testing results this year. That was tough to accomplish because she’s already had such high marks in her five years in the program, and because some of the offseason training had to be on her own because the team didn’t have access to the Nebraska facilities because of COVID-19.

“It was tough,” said Stivrins of training. “We did a lot of things on our own, and at-home workouts for the most part.”

For some of the time during the college sports shutdown, Amber Stivrins joined Lauren in Lincoln, instead of returning to their home in Scottsdale, Arizona, and they were able to motivate each other.

“We didn’t want to go to Arizona because it was so awful there for the longest time,” Lauren Stivrins said. “We were so COVID conscious and worried about that we talked to our parents and said we thought Lincoln was the safest place for us.”

The sisters did some strength and conditioning workouts together at a gym in Lincoln.

Huskers stay No. 4: Nebraska stayed ranked No. 4 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Monday with a 6-0 record.