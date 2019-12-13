Husker volleyball notes: Serving will be key vs. Wisconsin; two Stivrinses in the Elite Eight

MADISON, Wis. — The list isn’t short for what the Nebraska volleyball team will have to do in order to beat Wisconsin on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament Madison Regional final, but near the top will be Nebraska’s serving.

If Nebraska doesn’t put some pressure on Wisconsin's serving, then the No. 4-ranked offense in the country is coming at you at full strength.

Can Nebraska stress the Badgers with serving?

“We better, or it’s going to be a quick match,” said Nebraska coach John Cook. “We talked about that after the last time that we lost to them. We talk about serving every day, but I think they realize they’ve seen a big improvement in their serving over the last month.”

In two matches combined against Wisconsin this season, Nebraska has zero ace serves and 14 serving errors. But Cook thinks his team's serving has improved since it played Wisconsin three weeks ago.

“Oh, my gosh, we’re light years different,” Cook said. “We’re way more aggressive. We’ve worked really hard on it since the last time we played Wisconsin. It’s just a maturing process for us and being confident to go back there and attack with your serve.”