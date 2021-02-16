Husker volleyball notes: Serve-receive just 'average'; scouting the Gophers and John Cook’s eyes on the Indy 500

Last season Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook said the Huskers were pretty good running their out-of-system offense, which occurs when a play doesn't begin with a good serve-receive and set.

Of course, Cook said the Huskers had a lot of practice at it, and that's not something you’ll be too proud about. Being good out-of-system can mean at times your serve-receive isn’t very good, forcing your offense to scramble too much when the setter can’t set up the Huskers for an easy kill.

Serve-receive held the Huskers back in some matches during the 2019 season, and it probably needs to take a step up for the Huskers this season as the stakes get higher this week with two matches against fifth-ranked Minnesota beginning Friday.

While Nebraska has had a good start to the season with a 6-0 record, Cook says Nebraska’s passing has been “average.”

It’s shaping up to be another season when passing may determine how much success Nebraska has.

“I think serving and passing, if you don’t do a good job on that, you’re going to have a hard time beating great teams,” Cook said. “It’s no different than football. Who can run the football, and who can control the line of scrimmage? To me, that’s serving and passing.”