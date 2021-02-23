Husker volleyball notes: No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 4 Nebraska will play key Big Ten volleyball series

The Nebraska volleyball team can’t win the Big Ten title when it plays two matches against top-ranked Wisconsin this weekend, but a couple of losses could make it really hard to eventually win the title.

When the Big Ten champion is crowned after six more weeks of matches, this weekend’s Nebraska-Wisconsin series will likely be one you can look back at in determining how the winner got the job done.

Wisconsin (10-0) is tied for first place in the league. No. 4 Nebraska already has one league loss, and in each of the past eight seasons, the Big Ten champ has had only one or two losses.

Not since 2011, in Nebraska’s first season in the Big Ten, has a team won the Big Ten with more than two losses. Nebraska won the league that year at 17-3.

Nebraska coach John Cook isn’t sure how this unique season, when teams went straight into Big Ten play and rosters could be impacted for COVID-19 reasons, will change the race for the Big Ten title. Also, teams are scheduled to play 22 league matches instead of 20.

Most of the matches are played on back-to-back nights, and that could make winning both matches of a season series more difficult. Nebraska lost to Minnesota last Friday, and then beat the Gophers on Sunday.