Husker volleyball notes: Nebraska ramps up serving efforts; Sun returns after collision; looking ahead to Sweet Sixteen

"In those close moments, they were missing serves, and we weren't," Hames said. "That really shows mental toughness and that we are really trusting our training."

Sun sets, then rises quickly: With Nebraska clinging to an 18-17 lead in the second set, outsider hitter Lexi Sun and libero Kenzie Knuckles collided, sending Sun to the floor with what coach John Cook later described as an injury to the neck.

There was a brief stoppage in play — a pulsating Devaney Sports Center went somberly quiet — as one of the team's most reliable weapons walked gingerly to the sideline with medical personnel. But not for long.

Sun returned to a raucous applause two points later, where she remained to help the Huskers even the match with a 25-20 set victory. She also played her regular rotation for the rest of the match, which obviously serves as a positive sign for the Huskers moving forward.

Down, but never out: For the first time since 2015, Nebraska dropped the first set of a first- or second-round NCAA Tournament match. Missouri was persistent from the opening whistle, seemingly unfazed by the energy in the building in its second consecutive winter trip to Lincoln.