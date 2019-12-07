Husker volleyball notes: Nebraska ramps up serving efforts; Sun returns after collision; looking ahead to Sweet Sixteen

Nicklin Hames was only interested in two figures on the postgame stat sheet after the Nebraska volleyball team fended off upset-minded Missouri in second-round NCAA Tournament action Saturday night at the Devaney Sports Center.
Seven aces. Three service errors.
The Huskers repeatedly stress the importance of serving, which can shift an opponent out of its comfort zone, and manufacture points on the scoreboard. The service line was particularly important against a feisty Tigers group that perhaps unexpectedly pushed Nebraska into a hard-fought battle.
"We knew we had to get them out of system," Hames said. "We just said we are going to go back there and thump those serves and go after it. I thought we did great serving. ... I'm just proud of how we went after it."
Not only were the Huskers serving well, they turned in a polished effort in critical moments of the match, such as Hames' 6-0 run in a critical third set that helped flip an 11-8 Missouri lead to a 14-12 advantage for the home team.
Simply stated, when points were at a premium, especially in a tense third set that required 62 points to be settled, the Huskers delivered from the service line and the Tigers didn't. Missouri committed six service errors in the set, including one that allowed Nebraska to take a 31-30 lead, which was punctuated by a double block from Jazz Sweet and Callie Schwarzenbach.
"In those close moments, they were missing serves, and we weren't," Hames said. "That really shows mental toughness and that we are really trusting our training."
Sun sets, then rises quickly: With Nebraska clinging to an 18-17 lead in the second set, outsider hitter Lexi Sun and libero Kenzie Knuckles collided, sending Sun to the floor with what coach John Cook later described as an injury to the neck.
There was a brief stoppage in play — a pulsating Devaney Sports Center went somberly quiet — as one of the team's most reliable weapons walked gingerly to the sideline with medical personnel. But not for long.
Sun returned to a raucous applause two points later, where she remained to help the Huskers even the match with a 25-20 set victory. She also played her regular rotation for the rest of the match, which obviously serves as a positive sign for the Huskers moving forward.
Down, but never out: For the first time since 2015, Nebraska dropped the first set of a first- or second-round NCAA Tournament match. Missouri was persistent from the opening whistle, seemingly unfazed by the energy in the building in its second consecutive winter trip to Lincoln.
With the score knotted 12-12, the Tigers reeled off points in eight of the next nine rallies to take a 20-13 lead. The Huskers scrapped their way back into a four-point hole, but could never overcome the deficit.
The last time the Huskers lost the first set in the opening two rounds of a NCAA Tournament match was 2015 — a span of seven matches — when Harvard stole the first before Nebraska took the next three and ultimately claimed the national title.
Looking ahead: Nebraska is headed to the Sweet 16 for the eighth consecutive season, where it will meet the winner of San Diego and Hawaii, who didn't begin play until 11 p.m. CST Saturday night.
A win against either opponent in Madison will likely set up a rematch with Big Ten foe Wisconsin, who won the Big Ten conference title while the Huskers finished in a three-way tie for second place.