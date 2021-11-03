Husker volleyball notes: Madi Kubik’s big responsibility, TV ratings and incoming freshmen enrolling early

“If you play that position, you got to pass. It’s just part of the territory,” Cook said. “She’s got to hold up when teams get her the ball. But the good thing is we know where the ball is being served, and she knows it’s coming to her. They’re aiming to her, so it does make it a little more simple.”

With Nebraska not getting consistent production from its second outside hitter spot, where both Ally Batenhorst and Lexi Sun have played, Kubik has been a lot of the offense. She’s led the Huskers in kills in 12 straight matches.

But the mindset Cook wants Kubik to have is that she can help the team the most by being great in serve-receive.

“Her No. 1 thing is to pass first, serve second, play defense, and then worry about hitting and blocking,” Cook said. “That’s her role.”

Cook would also like libero Lexi Rodriguez to be more aggressive in serve receive, and take a few more serves.

“Nobody serves (Rodriguez),” Cook said. “We want her to pass more balls. I’m trying to get her to do that, but she’s too nice. I’d love for her to get people out of the way. We’re working on it.”