Husker volleyball notes: Madi Kubik’s big responsibility, TV ratings and incoming freshmen enrolling early

Madi Kubik has a demanding, very important responsibility for the Nebraska volleyball team.
And we’re not talking about how a lot of Nebraska’s offense needs to come from the junior outside hitter from West Des Moines, Iowa.
It’s in the area of serve-receive, where Kubik carries a massive responsibility for the Huskers. As one of Nebraska’s few players who is almost always on the court, and because teams try to serve at Kubik as a way of trying to slow down the Husker offense, Kubik has to pass a lot of serves.
So how successful Nebraska is at getting a good pass to the setter, and being able to run a high-percentage offense, falls on Kubik.
Kubik has had to receive the serve 452 times this season. Kenzie Knuckles is second with 247.
Here’s what Kubik has had to do in serve receive during the past three matches:
* Against Minnesota, Kubik passed 56 of the 115 serves. She was aced twice.
* When Wisconsin beat the Huskers 3-0 last week, Kubik passed 27 of the 74 serves. She was not aced.
* In Nebraska’s 3-1 win against Purdue, Kubik passed 40 of 80 serves. She did not give up an ace.
Nebraska coach John Cook says Kubik has a big role with passing, but that’s part of the job for the top outside hitter. Before Kubik, Jordan Larson, Tara Mueller, Mikaela Foecke and Annika Albecht had to do a lot of the work passing.
“If you play that position, you got to pass. It’s just part of the territory,” Cook said. “She’s got to hold up when teams get her the ball. But the good thing is we know where the ball is being served, and she knows it’s coming to her. They’re aiming to her, so it does make it a little more simple.”
With Nebraska not getting consistent production from its second outside hitter spot, where both Ally Batenhorst and Lexi Sun have played, Kubik has been a lot of the offense. She’s led the Huskers in kills in 12 straight matches.
But the mindset Cook wants Kubik to have is that she can help the team the most by being great in serve-receive.
“Her No. 1 thing is to pass first, serve second, play defense, and then worry about hitting and blocking,” Cook said. “That’s her role.”
Cook would also like libero Lexi Rodriguez to be more aggressive in serve receive, and take a few more serves.
“Nobody serves (Rodriguez),” Cook said. “We want her to pass more balls. I’m trying to get her to do that, but she’s too nice. I’d love for her to get people out of the way. We’re working on it.”
Still tied for Big Ten lead: Nebraska lost both matches last week, against Wisconsin and Minnesota. And while Nebraska didn’t play Sunday, the Huskers still got a good feeling when Purdue beat Wisconsin that afternoon.
That gave the Badgers a second league loss, and meant that with four weeks remaining in the Big Ten season, Nebraska is still tied for first place in the league at 10-2.
“We’re still atop of the Big Ten, so we got life, and we got to find a way to win two huge matches this week,” Cook said.
Nebraska plays two matches on the road this week — at No. 25 Illinois on Thursday and No. 6 Ohio State on Saturday. Nebraska’s football and volleyball teams will each be playing the Buckeyes on Saturday.
Nebraska swept Illinois on Oct. 16.
Dig-to-kill ratio: Nebraska leads the Big Ten in digs, averaging 17.9 per set. The Huskers have some elite back-row defensive players, Cook said.
Now, the Huskers need to take advantage and turn those digs into kills.
“We dig a lot of balls, but we got to start converting more. That’s the bottom line,” Cook said.
TV ratings: Last week’s match between No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 6 Nebraska on the Big Ten Network had 142,437 viewers, making it the most-watched college volleyball match of the season on any network.
Signing day coming: Signing day for college volleyball is next week. Nebraska will have a smaller class this year after signing six players last year, but the group is still ranked as the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation by Prepvolleyball.com. That class includes Hayden Kubik (No. 1 overall recruit), Bekka Allick (No. 6) and walk-on Maisie Boesiger.
Allick and Boesiger each plan to graduate from high school early and enroll at UNL in January, according to their high school coaches. That will allow them to train with the Huskers during the spring semester.
USC has the No. 1 recruiting class with a larger six-player class.
Worth quoting: “We’re just starting our season. This is where it gets fun,” said Cook, noting that Nebraska’s six freshmen would usually be ending their high school volleyball seasons about now.
