Husker volleyball notes: High school teammates Kubik and Sedwick set to face off in Sweet 16

“The key is they set (Pressley) everywhere,” Cook said. “They set her in the front row, back row, left side, right side, middle. She moves all around. They do a pretty creative job of getting her kills. We’ll prepare well and try to slow her down as much as we can.”

In the "volleyball bubble": The teams spend almost all of their time at the arena — where they have daily COVID-19 testing, practice and matches — and the hotel. Nebraska’s hotel is close enough that the team walked to Thursday's match.

But earlier in the week, Nebraska and other teams had a trip to the zoo. They had to wear face masks and were outside for much of the visit.

“We’re not in as much of a bubble as maybe the (NCAA) basketball tournament was. I guess they were super-quarantined,” Kubik said. “But with us being tested every single day, and most of the team being vaccinated, if we’re careful and all keep our masks on and wash hands, then we’re good.”

The Huskers eat at the hotel but have brought in meals from local restaurants a few times.