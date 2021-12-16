Husker volleyball notes: Five-set victory over No. 1 Louisville has Wisconsin riding 10-match win streak into final

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wisconsin is still alive to win its first national championship in volleyball.
The fourth-ranked Badgers beat No. 1 Louisville in five sets in the national semifinals Thursday at Nationwide Arena, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9.
Louisville won the fourth set to extend the match, but got behind 9-6 in the fifth set and couldn’t mount a comeback. It is the only loss of the season for the 32-1 Cardinals.
The Badgers will go into Saturday’s championship match with a 10-match winning streak.
Wisconsin has a group of super seniors, including five-time All-America middle blocker Dana Rettke and All-America setter Sydney Hilley, who returned determined to get the Badgers their first national championship.
The Badgers were NCAA runners-up in 2000, 2013 and 2019.
On Thursday, Anna Smrek, the Badgers’ 6-foot-9 freshman middle blocker, dominated. She finished with 20 kills on 27 attempts for a remarkable .704 hitting percentage. Through three sets, Smrek had 17 kills on 20 attempts with a hitting error.
Nebraska fans already know Smrek well. When the Badgers swept Nebraska in Lincoln earlier this season, Smrek had a match-high 12 kills with a .647 hitting percentage.
Rettke added 14 kills and eight blocks for the Badgers.
The match was played at a high level, with remarkable digs, block touches and kills for both teams. Wisconsin finished with 71 kills and Louisville had 63.
Outside hitter Anna DeBeer led Louisville with 20 kills.
Busboom Kelly gets national award: Louisville head coach Dani Busboom Kelly was named the AVCA national coach of the year on Thursday, just a few hours before leading the Cardinals into the national semifinals for the first time.
Busboom is a former Nebraska player and assistant coach from Cortland.
She led the Cardinals to a perfect regular season with a 28-0 record and second consecutive outright ACC championship. She is the first female volleyball coach to achieve a perfect regular-season record. Louisville became the first undefeated regular-season team since 2013, when Missouri finished its regular season at 34-0.
Busboom Kelly got a big ovation from Nebraska fans when she was introduced before Louisville's match.
Clothing with a message: The Nebraska players arrived at Nationwide Arena during the third set of the Wisconsin-Louisville match.
The group get a standing ovation from many of the Nebraska fans as they took seats behind the Louisville pep band.
The players wore sweatshirts that said, “The journey makes the story better.”
Nebraska reached the Final Four as the No. 10 seed. The Huskers are the first double-digit seed to reach an NCAA semifinal since BYU in 2014.
Worth quoting: “It’s bigger than I thought, this volleyball scene,” said an Uber driver in Columbus on Thursday afternoon. There was a good crowd for Thursday’s matches, and Saturday’s championship match is expected to be close to a sellout.
