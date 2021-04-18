Husker volleyball notes: Finally, Nebraska gets chance to play in front of fans as tourney shifts to arena

Three unconventional rounds of the NCAA volleyball tournament are in the books.

Eight teams remained after Sunday's matches, and they now shift to the arena floor for matches at CHI Health Center Omaha after playing the first rounds in the low-key convention center.

That means competing in a setting that better resembles a playing atmosphere, and playing in front of fans. About 4,000 spectators are expected when No. 5 Nebraska plays No. 4 Texas in Monday's Elite Eight.

It will mark the first time Nebraska has played in front of fans since losing to Wisconsin in the NCAA regional final in December of 2019.

"It's been so long and we were looking forward to getting to do that against Penn State at the end of our season, and obviously didn't get a chance to," Husker senior Lexi Sun said. "We're used to having a lot of fans and we're just excited to be back."

Having thousands of fans cheering the action will be a new wrinkle to what has been an odd and unique season. And even though the first rounds in Omaha were limited to 86 family members and friends per team, NU coach John Cook had to catch himself when he saw red-clad people sitting behind the court during NU's three-set win against Baylor on Sunday.