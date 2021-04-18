Husker volleyball notes: Finally, Nebraska gets chance to play in front of fans as tourney shifts to arena

Three unconventional rounds of the NCAA volleyball tournament are in the books.
Eight teams remained after Sunday's matches, and they now shift to the arena floor for matches at CHI Health Center Omaha after playing the first rounds in the low-key convention center.
That means competing in a setting that better resembles a playing atmosphere, and playing in front of fans. About 4,000 spectators are expected when No. 5 Nebraska plays No. 4 Texas in Monday's Elite Eight.
It will mark the first time Nebraska has played in front of fans since losing to Wisconsin in the NCAA regional final in December of 2019.
"It's been so long and we were looking forward to getting to do that against Penn State at the end of our season, and obviously didn't get a chance to," Husker senior Lexi Sun said. "We're used to having a lot of fans and we're just excited to be back."
Having thousands of fans cheering the action will be a new wrinkle to what has been an odd and unique season. And even though the first rounds in Omaha were limited to 86 family members and friends per team, NU coach John Cook had to catch himself when he saw red-clad people sitting behind the court during NU's three-set win against Baylor on Sunday.
"It was like, 'Woah, what's this?'" the coach said. "I can't tell you how bizarre the whole thing is. I think our players will love it, and I think being in an arena is going to feel, 'OK, now we're going to feel like we're in the NCAA Tournament, not a convention center-type feel.'
"Our team has handled it really, really well. They've handled it better than I have."
Huskers are aces against Bears: Nebraska wanted to put a lot of pressure on Baylor and 2019 national player of the year Yossiana Pressley, so the game plan started with serving.
The Huskers executed the plan to near-perfection.
NU finished with eight aces and had Baylor out of system throughout the match.
"One thing we've learned is when you get into these big matches at this time of year, you've got to be a great serving team, and I think that was a difference in this match," Cook said. "I can only think of a couple times where we weren't pressuring them."
Cook said the Huskers got strong serving contributions from all six players on the court. That included Sun, who had a career-high five aces.
"Obviously we're working on it every single day," she said. "I think sometimes it's easy to get into the games and just not really trust your training, and I think that was something that we all did tonight with our serves, and I think that really, really helped us."
Sun's five aces tied a school record for most aces in a three-set NCAA Tournament match.
Back in the middle: Lauren Stivrin's undisclosed injury means other Huskers needed to step up against Baylor on Sunday, and that meant another opportunity for Callie Schwarzenbach.
The 6-foot-5 junior middle blocker, who played in the third set against Texas State in the second round, finished with three kills and a match-high five blocks in helping the Huskers put away the Bears.
Schwarzenbach has played most of the season in a backup role with Stivrins solidifying one starting middle spot and Missouri transfer Kayla Caffey emerging.
"She's (Schwarzenbach) worked really hard in practice and that's what competition does," Cook said. "She asks to come in early all the time and doesn't ever want to leave and she's worked really hard.
"She's really confident out there and I think when you work hard, you feel that."
Cook acknowledged that Schwarzenbach will need to play a big role Monday if Stivrins is not available.
Elite status: Nebraska will be making its ninth straight appearance in the Elite Eight, which is the longest streak in the country. Nebraska's 30 appearances in the NCAA regional finals are the most in NCAA history.
Nebraska is 30-6 all-time in regional semifinal matches.
Photos: Huskers get back into Elite Eight with sweep of Baylor
