Husker volleyball notes: Eligible to return, Nebraska's seniors now face big offseason decisions

When one season ends, you never really know for certain what the roster will look like when the next one begins, and that’s especially true right now for the Nebraska volleyball team.

"We don’t really know who’s coming back," said Nebraska co-captain Nicklin Hames, shortly after fourth-ranked Nebraska’s season ended with a four-set loss against No. 5 Texas in the NCAA Elite Eight on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Almost always, at least one player transfers, and sometimes it’s a player you didn’t think was considering it. The added uncertainty about the current roster is because players won’t lose a year of eligibility due to the NCAA’s pandemic exception.

That means seniors Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, Jazz Sweet and Hayley Densberger could return. The expectation is that they won’t all be back, but none has publicly said what she’ll do.

Stivrins and Sun will likely have professional volleyball opportunities. But if they decided to return, they’d only be adding about eight months to their career as a college athlete. And they’d also have some pro opportunities in January in Puerto Rico or the new U.S. pro league.