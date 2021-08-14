Husker volleyball notes: Cook believes talented freshman can push Lexi Sun to another level

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett take stock of the Nebraska football team midway through preseason camp, among other topics.
Lexi Sun didn’t start her college volleyball career at Nebraska, but she’s still going to end up playing four years for the Huskers.
Sun transferred from Texas to Nebraska after her freshman season, but because of the NCAA eligibility freeze last season due to COVID-19, Sun will still play four seasons in Lincoln.
She’s been a starter every year and is a two-time All-American. But both coach John Cook and Sun are hoping Nebraska adding three highly ranked freshman outside hitters to the roster will push Sun to be a better player.
“I want to see what she can do,” Cook said. “I know she’s worked really hard this summer. When she made the decision to come back, I talked to her about, ‘Hey, we’re not just going to hand you a position. You’re going to have some really talented freshmen that you’re going to have to compete with, and there will be more expectations for you. So you better spend this summer preparing for that.’”
Sun returning to Nebraska has also allowed her to make money on endorsements, and other ways, as a Nebraska volleyball player due to the new NCAA name, image and likeness rules. Sun quickly started a clothing line, and designed and has been selling “The Sunny Crew,” a high-quality, oversized crew neck sweatshirt, in a partnership with REN Athletic. The shirts are currently out of stock.
Sun will have a lot of challenges this season, Cook said, but it will be a great real-world experience for her.
“She’s getting a master’s degree and she’s starting a business,” Cook said. “So isn’t that what you go to college for?”
She plans to donate a portion of her profits to a nonprofit sports psychology organization. Sun is excited about being part of the start of the NIL era.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for all of us to share a little bit more about ourselves,” Sun said. “And tap into the business mindset that we really haven’t been able to before.”
Sun has made plans for the next five months — she can balance running a business, playing volleyball and going to school.
“I’ve kind of set up a team as to how I’m going to go about doing all of those things so I don’t have all of those things on my plate,” Sun said. “Obviously we’re all here for volleyball, so at the end of the day (NIL) comes second and volleyball is first. So there won’t be any hiccups, or it won’t get in the way of anything at all.”
Stivrins won’t be rushed back: Cook doesn’t have any expectations for when All-America middle blocker Lauren Stivrins will be able to start playing in matches as she returns from offseason back surgery. She’s been attending practice, but not taking part in drills.
“So far she’s doing really well, that’s why I think she announced she really wants to come back, and is on a mission,” Cook said. “I think all summer she’s been really uncertain. Her rehab is going well, but she still hasn’t played volleyball and been on the court. There’s really no timetable. Those things are hard to predict. It’s not like when you get a sprained ankle and you’re back in a week. This is a slow progression back, and we don’t want to push it.”
Stivrins possibly being able to play is obviously a huge boost to the program.
“She brings a lot of experience,” senior setter Nicklin Hames said. “She’s been in those big moments, winning a national championship (in 2017). She’s won a national championship, so we need that experience. She brings a lot of fire to our team and we love to have her, however it is, even if it’s on the bench just cheering us on. Her presence is really felt within the team.”
Quick return: This was the quickest offseason in college volleyball history, with only about 3½ months from the end of last season to the first day of practice.
“We did media photos the other day and we said it feels like yesterday that we just did this (for last season). But here we are taking more,” Hames said. “This summer went super-fast. I think with NIL it made the summer go by super-fast. We’re excited, though, that hopefully — fingers crossed — we’ll have a normal season.”
Worth quoting: “I’m so glad to have (fans) back. Just to be able to run out into a full Devaney, I’m getting goose bumps thinking about it.” — Hames
