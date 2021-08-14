Husker volleyball notes: Cook believes talented freshman can push Lexi Sun to another level

“So far she’s doing really well, that’s why I think she announced she really wants to come back, and is on a mission,” Cook said. “I think all summer she’s been really uncertain. Her rehab is going well, but she still hasn’t played volleyball and been on the court. There’s really no timetable. Those things are hard to predict. It’s not like when you get a sprained ankle and you’re back in a week. This is a slow progression back, and we don’t want to push it.”

Stivrins possibly being able to play is obviously a huge boost to the program.

“She brings a lot of experience,” senior setter Nicklin Hames said. “She’s been in those big moments, winning a national championship (in 2017). She’s won a national championship, so we need that experience. She brings a lot of fire to our team and we love to have her, however it is, even if it’s on the bench just cheering us on. Her presence is really felt within the team.”

Quick return: This was the quickest offseason in college volleyball history, with only about 3½ months from the end of last season to the first day of practice.