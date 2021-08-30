Husker volleyball notes: A freshman is NU's best passer 'by far,' Hames injury update and more

Two matches of the college volleyball season aren’t enough to say a team is good at something, but coach John Cook is hopeful that Nebraska will be an improved team in the area of serve receive.

That’s something that hurt the Huskers last season, especially in some of the big matches, such as the season-ending 3-1 loss against Texas in the NCAA Elite Eight.

“We didn’t pass very well, and (setter Nicklin Hames) was running all over the place,” Cook said of last season.

During the first week of this season, when Nebraska went 2-0 win wins against Colgate and Kansas State, Cook said the Huskers’ passing was “really good.”

“We’re an improved passing team, which I told them they had to be,” Cook said. “When you got eight people that can pass, and your four best are going to play, it helps them focus on passing. So like (Lexi Sun) was struggling a little bit so I got somebody that I can put in for her. She knows she’s got to pass the ball to be in the back row. All of them know that.”

Nebraska’s passing was especially strong during the first set of the K-State match, when Nebraska won 25-17 and had its highest hitting percentage of any of the seven sets on the weekend (.462).