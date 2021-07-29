Husker volleyball lands nation's No. 1 recruit in 2023 class

Nebraska volleyball is about to see its freshmen, who make up the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, take the court.
It appears John Cook is piecing together another super class.
Harper Murray, ranked the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class, announced her commitment to Nebraska on Thursday.
"Forever grateful for my incredible coaches, trainers, family and friends who have supported and believed in me throughout this journey," Murray wrote on Instagram.
Murray is a 6-foot-1 outside hitter from Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Her pledge continues an impressive recruiting stretch for Cook, who landed commitments from Caroline Jurevicius, Bergen Reilly and Andi Jackson earlier this month.
Jurevicius is ranked the No. 6 recruit nationally by
Prepvolleyball.com. Reilly, a setter, is ranked No. 14 nationally by the same publication.
Murray, who took part in a Husker camp in 2019, has strong ties to Michigan. Her older sister Kendall will be a sophomore on the Michigan volleyball team. Murray's father Vada was a defensive back for the Wolverines and played in three Rose Bowls (1987, 1989 and 1990).
Photos: Some of the nation's top volleyball recruits take part in NU's Dream Team camp
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Sun attempts a kill in front of campers during a Nebraska volleyball camp on Saturday, July, 10, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
Lauren Stivrins (left) talks with Husker coach John Cook during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
Husker commit Bekka Allick serves the ball during a Nebraska volleyball camp on Saturday, July, 10, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
Andi Jackson serves during a Dream Team camp for Nebraska volleyball last weekend. A few days later she committed to the Huskers.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
Nebraska associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand (left) and head coach John Cook talk during a Nebraska volleyball camp on Saturday, July, 10, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
Nebraska associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand (left) and coach John Cook talk during a Nebraska volleyball camp on July 10 at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
High school volleyball player Zoe Humphrey attempts a kill during a Nebraska volleyball camp on Saturday, July, 10, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
High school volleyball player Sydney Helmers practices a serve during a Nebraska volleyball camp on Saturday, July, 10, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
High school volleyball player Skyler Pierce serves the ball during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
High school volleyball player Caroline Jurevicius lifts a shot during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball camp last week at the Devaney Sports Center. Jurevicius committed to Nebraska on Thursday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
High school volleyball player Ella Swindle takes part in drills during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
Hayden Kubik, who is committed to play at Nebraska, passes during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
High school volleyball player Brooklyn Deleye of Topeka, Kan., attempts a kill during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
Nebraska assistant coach Jaylen Reyes (left) talks to high school volleyball player Gabriella Divita during a serving drill during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
High school volleyball player Brooklyn Deleye of Topeka, Kan., and Nebraska associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand share a light moment during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
Nebraska coach John Cook talks to athletes on Saturday during the Nebraska volleyball camp at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
Husker commit Bekka Allick serves during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
