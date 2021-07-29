Husker volleyball lands nation's No. 1 recruit in 2023 class

Nebraska volleyball is about to see its freshmen, who make up the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, take the court.

It appears John Cook is piecing together another super class.

Harper Murray, ranked the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class, announced her commitment to Nebraska on Thursday.

"Forever grateful for my incredible coaches, trainers, family and friends who have supported and believed in me throughout this journey," Murray wrote on Instagram.

Murray is a 6-foot-1 outside hitter from Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Her pledge continues an impressive recruiting stretch for Cook, who landed commitments from Caroline Jurevicius, Bergen Reilly and Andi Jackson earlier this month.

Jurevicius is ranked the No. 6 recruit nationally by Prepvolleyball.com. Reilly, a setter, is ranked No. 14 nationally by the same publication.

Murray, who took part in a Husker camp in 2019, has strong ties to Michigan. Her older sister Kendall will be a sophomore on the Michigan volleyball team. Murray's father Vada was a defensive back for the Wolverines and played in three Rose Bowls (1987, 1989 and 1990).

