Husker volleyball dominates in season-opening win vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Madi Kubik and 11 kills, and Whitney Lauenstein had eight kills and seven blocks to help lead the top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 25-15, 25-16, 25-9 win against Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the first match of the season on Friday.

Nebraska will play at second match on Friday, against Tulsa at 6:30 p.m. The match will be on Nebraska Public Media.

It was a dominating performance, with the Huskers racking up blocks, blasting back overpasses and getting kills from every spot on the court.

Nebraska finished with 38 kills and .388 hitting percentage. The Huskers dominated in blocks, 12-2

Nebraska’s starting lineup was Kennedi Orr at setter, Kubik and Lindsay Krause at outside hitter, Lauenstein at right-side hitter, Kaitlyn Hord and Bekka Allick and middle blocker and Lexi Rodriguez at libero.

Allick had a great first match with seven kills on nine attempts, along with five blocks.

Like last season, Nebraska is utilizing a platoon system of front-row players and back-row players. Lauenstein started at right-side hitter, with Nicklin Hames replacing her to serve and play defense in the back row. And outside hitter Krause was replaced by Kenzie Knuckles in the back row.

It was a dominating start to the match for the Huskers. Nebraska had kills on eight of its first 11 attempts of the match – from four players – for a 15-8 lead.

Then the Huskers had three straight blocks for a 18-8 lead. Allick was part of each of those. The freshman had a great start to her college career, with three kills on three attempts and three blocks in the first set.

To start the third set Nebraska stormed out to a 14-3 lead – Hames served a 9-0 run. Then Maisie Boesiger, the freshman walk-on from nearby Firth, came on for the first time and had two tough serves to extend the lead.

In the first match of the tournament, Pepperdine beat Tulsa 3-1.